A person who received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for COVID-19 at Decatur Morgan Hospital had a severe allergic reaction several minutes later but appears to be recovering, the Alabama Department of Public Health said in a statement Wednesday.
The patient was still in “required post-vaccine observation” when the reaction occurred, according to an ADPH statement. The statement said the incident occurred Tuesday.
“The patient was immediately treated with anaphylaxis protocol at Decatur Morgan,” and was stable and appears to be recovering, ADPH said.
It is the only report of an allergic reaction in Alabama, the statement said.
“Information received is that the patient had a previous history of anaphylaxis (allergic reaction) to biologic agents and, following risk assessment, wished to proceed with vaccine,” the statement said.
The ADPH said previous reaction to biologics (drugs containing components of living organisms) is noted as a precaution but doesn’t rule out taking the COVID-19 vaccine.
The reaction was reported to the manufacturer.
Nationally, 10 people have been reported to have a severe reaction to the vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
More than 15,200 coronavirus vaccine doses have been given in the Alabama, where more than 4,500 people have died from COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus, and more than 334,000 have contracted the virus.
