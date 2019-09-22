AlphaPet Inc., which operates a facility on Finley Island Road in Decatur, starts buying equipment next month that will provide its product — ball-bearing-size pellets used to manufacture beverage and other containers — with a higher recycled content.
AlphaPet is a subsidiary of Bangkok-based Indorama Ventures Limited, one of the world’s largest chemical companies, and it marks a milestone today. It launched operations in Decatur on Sept. 22, 2009.
“About one out of every six bottles in the United States originates from product made right here in Decatur, Alabama,” said Bryan Moore, the vice president of operations with AlphaPet.
AlphaPet is investing $2.6 million in equipment and its installation to provide its products with a higher recycled content of 15%, according to Moore. Installation of the equipment is expected to be complete by the end of August next year.
“We can do as much as 10% (recycled content) now,” Moore said.
The company also completed a $6 million project in April to improve product reliability and allow the company to increase its capacity, from producing 432,000 tons of pellets a year to 459,000 tons of pellets a year, Moore said.
AlphaPet now has 125 employees, with an annual payroll, not including benefits, of $10 million. The latest project isn't expected to directly create new jobs.
The facility receives raw materials from its sister companies to make the PET pellets. PET, or polyethylene terephthalate, is a clear, lightweight plastic that is a form of polyester. Those materials include terephthalic acid from the nearby Indorama Ventures Xylenes & PTA (IVXP) facility and PET flakes from the Indorama Ventures Sustainable Solutions plant in Athens.
The AlphaPet-produced pellets are sold to customers across the country, Moore said.
Indorama Ventures acquired the Custom Polymers PET recycling facility in Athens this year, and the operation, now called IVSS, is Indorama’s first U.S. plastics recycling facility. Moore said the facility acquires bottles from around the country, manually sorts them to remove the non-PET bottles and shreds them into flakes, which are shipped by truck to AlphaPet.
“We’re putting in the capability to handle flake from approximately 1.8 billion bottles a year,” Moore said. “We’re striving as hard as possible to convert (beverage bottles) into a high-content recycled or bio-based product.”
Plastics make up 14% of the waste steam in landfills, based on Environmental Protection Agency information, Moore said.
“Of that 14% in the landfill, 2% is PET bottles,” he said. “We’d rather recycle it. We’d rather it not go in the landfill.”
The recycling rate in the United States is 30% for PET bottles, but only 3% in Alabama, Moore said.
Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful (KALB) is among local organizations educating residents on the importance of recycling and encouraging greater participation.
“It is our duty to protect our natural resources for future generations,” said Lynne Hart, the nonprofit’s executive coordinator. “Recycling also has an economic impact through the creation of jobs across our state.”
Hart referred to a 2016 study by the Southeast Recycling Development Council that found that 42 Alabama manufacturers, including the Athens facility, which employ more than 17,000 people, look to recycled material to develop new consumer goods.
The Athens-Limestone Recycling Center, a division of KALB, has processed 2,169 tons of materials so far this year, including more than 131 tons of plastic bottles and jars, according to Hart.
“Recycling rates have increased over the years, however a large percent of recyclable materials in our state are tossed in the trash and sent to a landfill,” she said.
Moore said Indorama’s investment of $193 million to build the facility on Finley Island Road came in the midst of a recession and, since then, there’s been an additional $15 million invested in capital projects there, not including the latest project.
With this latest investment, the city’s Industrial Development Board this month approved tax breaks for AlphaPet, including an abatement of about $6,000 a year for a 10-year period in state and Morgan County non-educational property taxes. The project is expected to create new state, Morgan County, Hartselle and Decatur property taxes of about $6,900 a year for the same 10-year period for schools, according to a summary of AlphaPet’s application for tax abatements.
The state sales taxes to be abated during the capital investment period are estimated to be $40,875, according to the summary document. The estimated amount of Morgan County sales taxes created during the capital investment period is $25,850, which will be split among Decatur, Hartselle and Morgan County school systems.
Moore said Indorama Ventures’ vision is to be “a world-class chemical company making great products for society."
Aloke Lohia, the Indorama Ventures' group CEO, addressed the importance of sustainability in a statement.
“Sustainability is not only a social or environmental issue, but an idea that will increasingly transform our economies and the companies that embrace them.”
