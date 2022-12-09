Beyond Gravity 2
Construction was ongoing Thursday at United Launch Alliance's Red Hat Road facility in Decatur as ULA and Beyond Gravity prepare for the launch of Amazon's Project Kuiper broadband internet satellites. [ERIC FLEISCHAUER/DECATUR DAILY]

A massive contract landed by United Launch Alliance to launch Amazon's planned Project Kuiper constellation of broadband internet satellites, already triggering hundreds of millions of dollars in construction, will also add 158 jobs to ULA partner Beyond Gravity in Decatur.

