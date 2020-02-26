Decatur’s fledgling Ambulance Regulatory Board voted Tuesday to impose a $10,000 fine and 10 points against First Response Ambulance Service for failure to meet response-time requirements in the city’s police jurisdiction.
Battalion Chief Ashley England, the EMS coordinator, recommended the fine and points, and the ARB voted unanimously to follow his recommendation.
The new ordinance that went into effect Sept. 29, like the one before it, requires the ambulance service to respond within 12 minutes on 90% of its calls to the police jurisdiction, a 1½-mile area outside of the city limits. Unlike the old ordinance, the new one has significant penalties for noncompliance.
First Response, the city’s only ambulance provider, had an 84.1% response rate in the PJ for the fourth quarter of 2019.
First Response Director of Operations David Childers asked the board to delay the vote, but the five-person board moved ahead.
“We are in charge of dealing with compliance with this ordinance,” board member Eddie Hicks said. “We didn’t have input into the ordinance. That has to go to the council.”
Childers said after the meeting he will “absolutely” appeal the fine and points to the City Council. He said the service failed to make 12 minutes on 13 of 82 calls.
Childers would say only that “dysfunctions of other components in the EMS system” were the main reasons for missing on the 13 calls.
“We will talk about these dysfunctions and other issues during our appeal to the City Council,” Childers said.
England told Childers in the meeting that his service could do a better job of moving trucks to different places in the city so they’re not at his company’s three stations and are closer to the potential calls.
“There’s always a way to move people around,” England said.
Childers reiterated his frequent argument that Decatur’s response-time requirement is too strict and goes beyond national standards. Childers and his representatives have been making this argument since work began last year on writing the new ordinance.
Childers accused the city of violating its own ordinance by not notifying him with a certified letter that the ordinance was going into effect Sept. 29. He also said he hasn’t been notified of the date by which he must apply to renew First Response's certificate to operate, which England said is March 29.
With a 91% average in the city limits in the fourth quarter, First Response made its response-time requirements of reaching 90% of call destinations within eight minutes.
An ambulance service can accumulate as many as 10 points in one quarter, and exceeding the response-time requirement in a second consecutive quarter can result in a 20-point penalty. Accumulation of 26 points over two years can result in revocation of the certificate to operate.
Financial penalties for equipment or staffing violations are generally $1,000 or less. The largest penalties, which could reach $20,000 in a single quarter, involve failure to meet response-time requirements.
