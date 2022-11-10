Decatur Morgan Ambulance Service met the city’s response time requirements in the third quarter of 2022, but increased patient volume from drug overdoses and seasonal sickness may have contributed to the 1-year-old service having a rough start to the fourth quarter, officials said.
Tyler Stinson, director of EMS for Decatur Morgan Hospital, told the city’s Ambulance Regulatory Board at its monthly meeting Tuesday that his ambulance service reached the scene within the required time on 92% of its 938 calls in the city and 96% of its 89 calls in the police jurisdiction for the third quarter.
The city ordinance requires ambulances to respond to 90% of in-city calls within nine minutes and 90% of calls in the police jurisdiction within 13 minutes, with financial or other penalties assessed if response times do not meet the requirements.
The ARB reviews response times monthly but penalties are based on quarterly performance. The PJ is a 1½-mile area outside of the city limits in which the city provides police and fire protection and Decatur Morgan’s ambulances serve.
In October, the first month of this quarter, the ambulance service's times dipped. It had a timely response to 91% of 317 in-city calls, but only 79% of its responses to the 24 calls in the police jurisdiction were timely, Stinson said.
An affiliate of the Huntsville Hospital Health System, Decatur Morgan Hospital started an ambulance service in October 2021 as a competitor to First Response Ambulance Service. While the hospital service slowly built up its team and vehicles, First Response shut down its Decatur service March 15.
“Everything is going well,” Stinson said. “October is the first month we’ve had any issues in a while. I haven’t had time to drill into October’s data but it was probably volume related.
"Some of it was seasonal and we had an increase in drug overdoses last month.”
Stinson said his employee numbers are up to 78, and he has 13 ambulances with two on order that are waiting on equipment.
“We still have open positions but you won’t find any ambulance service in the country that doesn’t have openings,” Stinson said. “With our 13 units, we typically run five to six a day.”
Fire Chief Tracy Thornton said he’s pleased with Decatur Morgan’s ambulance service.
“They’re doing a good job,” Thornton said. “They’re working hard to make their numbers. Management has done a good job in building up their ambulance service with hiring and trucks.”
Thornton said Decatur Morgan appears to be doing well in managing the position of their ambulances so they can respond quickly to calls in the city and police jurisdiction.
He said the service also has a good maintenance plan for the upkeep of its trucks and equipment.
Filling in for EMS Coordinator Chris Phillips, Lt. John Mims reported that Decatur Fire & Rescue responded to 935 calls in the city and responded within nine minutes on 98% of them in the third quarter. It made 100% of its 59 calls in the PJ within the required time.
“We want good response times and to give good patient care,” Thornton said. “We feel that way for Decatur Fire & Rescue, and we feel that way for Decatur Morgan Hospital.”
