First Response Ambulance met its city required response times in May for the second straight month, the city Ambulance Regulatory Board heard on Tuesday.
The ambulance service achieved the requirements after falling short for most of the last two years. The city’s only service had a 93% response rate in the city and a 100% rate in the police jurisdiction, EMS Coordinator Ashley England reported.
The new city ordinance, approved in August, requires the ambulance service to reach the scene of 90% of its calls within eight minutes in the city limits and 12 minutes in the police jurisdiction. The PJ is an area 1½ miles beyond the city limits where the city provides first-responder coverage and enforces building codes.
Failure to meet the response requirements could mean fines and points toward termination of the service’s permit to operate in the city. First Response has appealed a $10,000 fine and deduction of 10 points for failing to meet requirements in the fourth quarter of 2019.
The City Council has delayed a hearing on the appeal three times, first because of the coronavirus pandemic and then twice at the request of First Response. The hearing has been set for July 6, City Council President Paige Bibbee said.
Jason Tindal, of First Response, said after the monthly ARB meeting they made a change with the help of Morgan County 911 to place the ambulances in strategic spots in the city.
“We set up posting points in the city,” Tindal said. “If we have five trucks in service, we put one in the north, east, west, central and south.”
Tindal said his ambulance service was aided by the reduced call volume from the coronavirus pandemic.
“People are still hesitant to go to the ER,” Tindal said. “We’re not getting as many calls for toe pain, nose bleeds and other ailments.”
EMS Coordinator Ashley England said it’s good for residents that First Response is making its required times. He said it shows that the response times, which First Response officials have said are too strict compared to national requirements, are possible to reach.
“We talked about the spreading out the vehicles before,” England said. “It’s good to see that it’s working now.”
England said the ambulance service usually does well within the city limits.
“It’s the police jurisdiction where they struggle,” England said.
Tindal said the problem is the call volume doesn’t justify placing trucks around the police jurisdiction and it’s difficult to reach some remote areas within the required time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.