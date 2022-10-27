Anyone crossing the Steamboat Bill Memorial Bridges on U.S. 31 at Decatur on Wednesday might have been surprised to look west and see a massive paddleboat docked on the Tennessee River.
The American Countess riverboat anchored at Rhodes Ferry Park for the day as part of a Civil War-themed trip, bringing guests from all over the country to experience Decatur’s historical sights.
“I envy the natives who live here in such a rich, historically significant place. There are so many things to see and do,” said Curt Fields, a passenger who also performed on the boat as a Ulysses S. Grant impersonator.
The voyage began in Memphis, and includes stops in Paducah, Kentucky; Savannah, Tennessee; Florence; and Decatur before the trip finishes in Chattanooga.
The stop in Decatur featured a “hop on, hop off” bus tour, in which guests could tour the city and choose to get off wherever they’d like. Walking tours were also offered with a map of notable downtown locations and historic homes.
The Decatur tours featured local guides like Phil Wirey, vice president of the Morgan County Historical Society.
“I love the history of Decatur,” Wirey said. “I like to tell the different stories of people who lived here.”
The Decatur tours stopped at the Princess Theatre, Carnegie Visual Arts Center (formerly a Carnegie library), the Historic Railroad Depot, Lafayette Street Cemetery, Cook Museum of Natural Science, Old State Bank and more.
A paddlewheel boat, the American Countess is 361 feet long, with four guest decks and a 245-guest capacity. It is one of four riverboats from American Queen Voyages along with the American Queen, the American Duchess and the American Empress.
Fields and his wife Lena, who are from Memphis, said they like the live music on the cruise.
“All the music on the boat is live, no recorded track,” he said. “It’s professionals at their best, performing at their best.
“If you like music, being on one of these American Queen boats is the place to be.”
He also said riverboats docking in town is great for the local economy.
“That boat right there is big dollar signs for Decatur,” he said. “It’s money from tourists’ wallets to your counters.”
Tanya Nawrocki of St. Paul, Minnesota, described Decatur as a “beautiful little town,” a comment shared by several other tourists.
“I love Tennessee and Alabama, and I love the spirit and the people,” she said. “I like this city and how nicely it’s grown.
“It’s all been so beautiful.”
Diane Uhlig of Johnstown, Pennsylvania, had never visited Decatur before, but she said the city charmed her.
“We’ve met some lovely people,” she said. “We want to learn all we can about down South. We’ve had a good morning.”
The American Countess will again be docked in Decatur on Monday from about 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
