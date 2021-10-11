Field of Flags
The American Legion Post 15 in Decatur will organize a Field of Flags display on Nov. 11. [DECATUR DAILY FILE]

In honor of Veterans Day on Nov. 11, the American Legion will hold a Field of Flags display.

Organizers will begin placing American flags on the front lawn of the American Legion Post 15, 2607 U.S. 31 South in Decatur, at sunrise on Nov. 11. Flags will be lowered at sunset. The display honors past, present and future veterans.

The public can sponsor a flag for $10. Proceeds will benefit the American Legion’s support of local veterans in the community. For more information, call Theresa Groves at 256-353-5501 or email grovesrt@charter.net.

cgodbey@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2441. Twitter @DecaturLiving.

