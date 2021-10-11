In honor of Veterans Day on Nov. 11, the American Legion will hold a Field of Flags display.
Organizers will begin placing American flags on the front lawn of the American Legion Post 15, 2607 U.S. 31 South in Decatur, at sunrise on Nov. 11. Flags will be lowered at sunset. The display honors past, present and future veterans.
The public can sponsor a flag for $10. Proceeds will benefit the American Legion’s support of local veterans in the community. For more information, call Theresa Groves at 256-353-5501 or email grovesrt@charter.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.