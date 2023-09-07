Three years ago, when Don and Heather Collins saw the 13 foot by 7 foot Gold Star monument with the silhouette of a saluting soldier in Huntsville, the Morgan County couple adopted their next project.
“We had cleaned up the graves of veterans, installed flag poles at their graves and wrote a book about the Vietnam War,” said Heather Collins, founder of the Vets Like Us Foundation. “We knew the Gold Star monument was the finish to everything we’ve done for veterans. We needed to bring one to Decatur.”
While Decatur’s Gold Star Families Memorial Monument, which consists of four marble panels, a silhouette of a soldier and etched images of Morgan County, was installed in June at Founders Park, the monument, which will include an honor walkway and plaza, is not complete.
To help with the project’s cost, Bert Poston organized Amerifest. The musical event will take place Sunday at 5 p.m. at the Princess Theatre in downtown Decatur.
“I am a war veteran, so when the Collinses approached me about helping raise money for the monument, I was immediately on board. This is a cause that is near and dear to me,” said Poston, who runs Fat Louie Entertainment, a promotions company that holds events to benefit charities and nonprofits.
Featured entertainment at Amerifest includes the soul, country and rock of Josh Allison, Tim Cannon, Jack Christopher and JED Eye.
“All of the musicians are performing pro bono. I have received so much support for this project. I think it is because people want to help veterans, but they don’t know how. Here is a way they can help,” Poston said.
Along with the concert, the Amerifest event will feature a block party on Second Avenue with food trucks, chalk art, activities for kids, motorcycles, the Patriot Guard, Jeep Club and more. Entry into the block party is free.
“I am focused on community unity. Whenever I do an event, I want to provide affordable entertainment, a family-friendly atmosphere and support a local charity,” Poston said.
Tickets to the event cost $30 for premium seats, $25 for general reserved and $20 for upper balcony. Tickets are available at princesstheatre.org. Proceeds from Amerifest will benefit Vets Like Us and the Gold Star Memorial Monument.
Gold Star Families is a nonprofit organization made up of family members of those who died while serving in the U.S. military. The monument honors Morgan County’s estimated 176 fallen soldiers and their families.
The Woody Williams Foundation started building the Gold Star Memorial Monuments in 2013 and has installed 128, with another 68 monuments in progress. Hershel “Woody” Williams, the foundation's namesake, died last year. He was the last surviving World War II Medal of Honor recipient.
“These monuments are very important to communities. They are places where people can go to reflect on the sacrifice servicemen and servicewomen have given for our country,” Heather Collins said. “They are also a real draw. People will come here just to visit the memorial.”
On Sept. 24, Gold Star Mother’s and Family Day, a group of motorcyclists will lay a wreath at the Gold Star Memorial in Decatur. The wreath-laying is part of a four-day Tri-State Gold Star Families Memorial Ride with stops at seven monuments in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama.
