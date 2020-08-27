Incumbent Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling’s 30-point advantage in Tuesday’s municipal election may be almost insurmountable even though he’s in a runoff, a political analyst said, but Bowling's challenger points out that most voters did not support the incumbent.
Jess Brown, a retired Athens State University political science professor, said Wednesday that Bowling winning 47.81% of the vote against six opponents showed how strong he is politically. He will face Butch Matthews, who got 17.08% of the unofficial vote to finish second in the race. A candidate needs 50% plus one vote to win outright.
Bowling's vote total was 4,000, compared to 1,429 votes for Matthews. The 2020 municipal election will be canvassed and become official Sept. 1. The runoff is Oct. 6.
Matthews did particularly well in District 1’s boxes in Northwest and Southwest Decatur. Matthews beat Bowling in precincts voting at the Aquadome, Carrie Matthews and Turner-Surles, but Bowling prevailed in the other precincts.
Both men said they are taking time off from campaigning this week to make plans for the runoff. Matthews said he would welcome a debate, but Bowling said he doesn’t know if he would be willing to participate in one.
Brown said turnout usually falls off for the runoff, making it even more difficult on the challenger.
“Mathematically, the odds are against closing that gap,” Brown said.
Matthews, a 45-year employee of Kroger grocery store, said he’s “very fortunate” to be in the runoff but his only initial goal when the campaign started was making the runoff.
“There were a lot of voters (52.2%) who didn’t support Tab,” Matthews said. “They supported other candidates and we’re going to go after those votes. I believe we can be a game-changer despite the odds.”
Brown said the problem Matthews faces is Bowling raised more money — roughly $50,000 according to Bowling. Matthews said Wednesday he spent “$600 to $800.”
“There are three indications of campaign viability — money, message and manpower,” Brown said. “If a candidate has the resources and a lead, he will be very strong politically.”
The leader will likely get more contributions and support while the runner-up may have a hard time keeping his volunteers motivated and getting the needed contributions, Brown said.
Bowling said he spent the bulk of his contributions so he hopes to raise more money for the runoff.
“Campaigns are expensive,” Bowling said.
Matthews said he is running a grassroots campaign but he is hoping for an influx of supporters and financial support.
Bowling also faced a runoff four years ago when he won his first term. In a five-candidate race, Bowling received 4,133 votes, 48.33%, and incumbent Don Kyle finished second with 2,047 votes, 23.94%. In the runoff, Bowling's vote total went up to 5,563, 74.72%, and Kyle's declined to 1,882, 25.28%.
A look at Tuesday's precinct by precinct vote counts supplied by City Clerk Stacy Gilley shows Bowling was strongest in District 5, where he lives in Southwest Decatur. The incumbent was also strong at T.C. Almon in Southeast Decatur.
“We will work harder in those areas where we didn’t do well,” Bowling said.
Matthews said he concentrated on only three districts in the initial campaign.
“Hopefully, we can reach the rest of the city now,” said Matthews, a Selma native who moved to Decatur at age 5.
