Megan Slate, of Neel, has the mini farm with a yard full of animals that she always dreamed of, and that has allowed her to become a champion of animal fostering.
Slate has fostered through Rescue Rangers, out of Decatur, for 10 to 15 years, and Melissa Lance, the organization's founder, said Slate has been a godsend.
“She has a huge heart for animals, and she’s always been quick to jump in and help me," Lance said. "She’s always one you can count on."
Fostering involves caring for an unwanted animal until it can be found a new home or nursing an injured or sick animal until it's well enough to find a new owner.
Currently, Slate is fostering a dog, Buddy, and five rabbits between the ages of 1 and 3 years old. Slate said four of the rabbits are wild, but one, 3-year-old Stella Clover, would make an excellent pet.
“A lot of times you have a hard time placing rabbits," Slate said. "Nobody wants them. Then by the time Easter comes around, everybody has bunnies. … They’re not a present to be given to somebody. It’s something to get if you want a companion to love."
Buddy has been Slate’s longest foster. She has had the 3-year-old, 50-pound pit bull mix for a year. While Buddy is very friendly and loving, Slate said, he is high energy and needs to go to a home where he will get plenty of exercise.
Slate also has her own dogs, cats, a chinchilla, a guinea pig, chickens, ducks, pigeons, a ram, goats, pigs and a donkey.
“This is what I’ve always wanted my whole life,” Slate said.
She said her mother used to tell her that once she grew up and got her own home, she could do what she wanted.
“Living the dream now,” she said.
Fostering process
Rescue Rangers provides foster homes everything needed for the animal. This includes veterinarian care, food, puppy pads and litter.
“Basically, what we need as far as a foster home is to provide care and get them in a routine," Lance said.
For a dog, Rescue Rangers needs the foster caregiver to get it house trained, crate trained and leash trained so when the dog is adopted, it can made an easier transition into a home.
Slate said it helps that she already has other animals that can socialize with the foster animals.
“That’s one of the questions we normally ask," she said. "When you’re looking to re-home an animal, we ask, is your animal good with dogs? Is it good with cats? Is it good with children?”
Slate has fostered dogs for all different needs.
'Bigger than yourself'
A few dogs that Slate has fostered, she said, have gone on to work with special needs children.
“That was really amazing to me because I’ve had a few of them that were so good natured. I was able to work with them and they went on to be able to help kids that had special needs.”
Some dogs just need to be a companion, Slate said, “literally one that they can just sit and touch, that will just lay there, won’t get hyper.”
Slate said some people want energetic dogs because the people are energetic.
“They need a dog that can keep up with them.”
Fostering is second nature to Slate. “That’s one thing, when I got with my husband, I said, ‘I need you to understand, this is more than just a hobby, this is a passion. My whole life has been about animals,” she said.
“It (fostering) does something to your heart. It’s like you being bigger than yourself because you’re doing something good. … If you’re doing that for an animal, you’re giving them a chance they might not have had.”
To donate, foster or adopt, go to the Rescue Rangers Inc. Facebook page or email rescue.rangers.decatur.al@hotmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.