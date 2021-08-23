Decatur Animal Services is waiving fees on nearly all animals during a weeklong pet adoption event this week.
Pet adoptions include spaying/neutering and age-appropriate vaccinations.
The city animal shelter at 300-A Beltline Road S.W. is open Monday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Animals available for adoption can be viewed on the shelter’s Facebook page.
