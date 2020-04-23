The 91.16 acres encompassing the planned Morris brothers subdivision off Old River Road took a step Tuesday toward joining the city of Decatur.
The Planning Commission voted unanimously to recommend annexing the property owned by Charles and David Morris into the city. City Planner Karen Smith said this puts the subdivision three steps from final city approval.
Smith said the City Council has the final approval on the annexation. The Planning Commission must then give preliminary and final approval to the site plan.
“Once they put up the bonding for the public improvements and all conditions are met, we will assign addresses to the streets,” Smith said. “This lets the Building Department know that they can move forward with construction.”
Charles Morris said recently he hopes to annex the subdivision, called River Road Estates, into the city soon enough that they can begin moving dirt by the first of June. The brothers plan to build 67 single-family homes and 39 town homes.
“If we can begin selling homes by August or September, we’ll be in a good spot with mortgage rates so low right now,” Charles Morris said.
The Morris brothers’ subdivision is east of a separate Morris family subdivision, led by their uncle Howard Morris. Site work has begun on the Howard Morris subdivision.
In other business, the Planning Commission approved a replat of the Townhouse Gardens Subdivision on the west side of McDonald Court. This broke up a 5.8-acre property into 0.5 of an acre and 5.3 acres.
A portion of the half-acre lot already includes about 2,000 square feet in which a town home is located. Owner Zeke Haselden plans to add a storage building, but the city requires a storage building or garage in a residential zone to be on the same property as a home, Smith said. Most of the 5.3 acres are in a flood zone or flood plain, so he likely won’t build on the property, she said.
Neighbor Kenneth Watts attended the meeting to find out about Haselden’s plans and why he brought multiple truckloads of dirt onto the property recently, which Watts said affected water flow.
“Last Sunday we got a lot of rain and that was the first time water approached my driveway,” Watts said.
City Director of Development Wally Terry said the Building Department will find out what the plans are for the dirt.
However, Planning Commission Chairman Kent Lawrence said it would be up to the neighbors to resolve any dispute over water issues created by the project.
The Planning Commission approved developer Jeff Parker’s site plan for a warehouse with an office on the former fairgrounds property behind Home Depot in Southwest Decatur.
The commission also approved the consolidation of six tracts of property along the north side of Beltline Road Southwest, between Bellemeade Street and Briar Avenue. Decatur Seventh-day Adventist Church, of the Gulf States Conference of Seventh-day Adventists, plans to renovate and possibly expand its church on the additional property.
