The 18th annual Caddell Alzheimer’s Conference will take place Oct. 15 at Epic Church, 604 14th St. S.E., Decatur.
Hosted by the Mental Health Association in Morgan County, the all-day conference will feature Dr. Nick Cochran of HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology, who will speak about the latest research in the Alzheimer’s field.
Other sessions will focus on protecting seniors from financial exploitation, managing difficult behaviors associated with dementia and dealing with dementia and legal documents.
The conference will start at 8:30 a.m. Virtual and in-person options are available. Cost is $60. To register, visit mhainmc.net.
