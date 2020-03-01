As people filed into Decatur Middle School’s cafeteria for the Decatur Kiwanis Club’s 54th annual Pancake Day on Saturday, Kiwanis President-Elect John Edington talked about the community atmosphere behind the organization’s annual fundraiser.
“I’ve talked with people who say they’ve been here with their grandfathers and fathers and their own children,” Edington said. “We anticipate feeding between 5,000 to 6,000 people today. To do that, you have to have a lot of people pitch in.”
Held annually on the last Saturday of February, Pancake Day is designed to raise funds that benefit local organizations that work with youths in Decatur and Morgan County. Kiwanis has allocated the majority of the 2020 funds for the Neighborhood Christian Center’s youth programs, as well as The Circle Ranch, an organization that works with foster families in Morgan County.
Additionally, the fundraiser helps the organization award scholarship money to three local seniors. Leftover money is put toward programs that work with youths in the community.
“Pancake Day is ultimately about raising money for the youth of Morgan County,” said Edington, who is in his eighth year with Kiwanis. “Byproduct, it’s a fun event for the community.”
Volunteers from Kiwanis and local high schools arrived early Sunday morning so pancakes and sausage would be ready to serve when the doors opened at 6 a.m. By 7:40 a.m., the cafeteria was nearly full, and a steady stream of hungry patrons was coming through the doors in search of unlimited pancakes and sausage.
“It’s exciting to have the community come together like this,” Decatur may Tab Bowling said. “I’m a lifelong Decatur resident and I’ve been coming to Pancake Day for as long as I can remember. I remember seeing college athletes from Alabama and Auburn here in the past. This even was really my first experience with volunteering.”
Mark Maloney said the event is one he looks forward to every year.
“It’s a classic community event,” Maloney said. “I travel a lot these days and I was ecstatic to see that sign that said it was going to be on a Saturday where I could attend.”
Amber Turner, who was enjoying her third Pancake Day, said the event is a reminder of how big the Decatur community is.
“The local support is great,” she said. “I was born here but raised in Florida. You don’t realize how big Decatur is until you get here and see friends and acquaintances that you haven’t seen in a long time.”
Lauren Haygood was attending her first Pancake Day with her 14-month old daughter.
“I’m here for the pancakes,” Haygood laughed. “I knew that she would love it. We tried to come last year, but the weather wasn’t great, so we didn’t get out. We’re enjoying it.”
Turner said her family appreciates the work that Kiwanis does for the community.
“When I think of Kiwanis I think of service,” she said. “As a family we support all of the organization’s that they raise money for.”
Since its inception, Pancake Day has raised more than $1.5 million while feeding more than 250,000 people.
“A lot of people work to make it happen,” Edington said. “Suppliers like Ardent Mills, Pepsi and Waste Management really help us out, and the volunteers really work hard. It’s fun to see it all come together.”
