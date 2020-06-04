Area residents will have the opportunity to discard drugs and shred or recycle items at no charge June 13 at the annual Shred Day in the Epic Church parking lot in Decatur.
The drive-up service includes up to three large boxes or bags per person of document shredding, discarded drugs, pills, liquids, patches and veterinarian medicines, and recycling of electronics including flat-screen monitors, hard drives, cellphones, laptops, tablets, game consoles and cords.
Organizers said for each CRT monitor or television there will be a $15 charge.
The North Alabama Regional Council of Governments will be at the site accepting donations of paper products, cleaning supplies and soaps that will benefit seniors and disabled. Other agencies working the event are Better Business Bureau of North Alabama, Senior Medicare Patrol, Alabama Cooperative Extension Service, Quest and the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department.
In practicing social distancing, residents are asked not to leave their cars.
The event is from 9 a.m. to noon on parking lot at 607 14th St. S.E.
For more information, call the Better Business Bureau at 256-355-5170.
