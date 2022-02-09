Brewer High seniors Kaleb Hall and Abigail Chappell attended the 2022 Career and Workforce Expo on Tuesday and learned this area has a wide range of jobs available to them in the future.
“I talked to 3M, and they told me the process of how they make tape,” Chappell said during the event at Calhoun Community College. “I didn’t even know about (3M) so that was pretty cool to me.”
Hall plans on attending Belmont University in Nashville after graduating from high school, but he wants to return eventually to Morgan County to “settle down.”
“I talked to Nucor Steel, Mazda Toyota and Polaris (Industries),” Hall said. “All of those jobs look interesting.”
Chappell and Hall were among close to 1,000 students who crowded into Calhoun's Kelley Gymnasium to visit with 51 company representatives at the expo hosted by the Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce.
Amber Fortenberry, director of talent development and recruitment for the chamber, said they have been hosting the expo for 22 years with the same goal in mind every year.
“We want our students to know what jobs are out there and what they can offer to them,” Fortenberry said. “This expo offers a wide range of opportunities and we want those kids to know that if they want to go to work right after they graduate (high school), then there’s jobs right here in their home areas.”
Fortenberry said the many diverse companies at the expo will expose students to fields they may not have considered.
“A lot of these kids may know the pathway they want to take in life, but then again, some of them may not,” Fortenberry said. “That’s why we have a wide variety (of companies) here to see what they have to offer.”
This was the first year for Decatur-based Jackson Plumbing Heating & Cooling to participate in the expo. Owner Keith Jackson said he saw it as an opportunity to introduce students to trades.
“My company has grown 500% in five years, and we’ve done that by hiring young people and getting them into our plumbing and HVAC apprenticeship programs,” Jackson said. “The good thing right now is trades are in high demand. A lot of people are retiring.”
Jackson said that students can graduate high school and go directly to work for his company without having to obtain a college degree.
“Even if we only (recruited) two seniors today and they got into our program, in two years they’ll be valuable employees,” Jackson said.
Employees with Mazda Toyota Manufacturing were there to speak with students about their expanding production.
“We’re trying to fill up at least 1,200 more positions,” said Darise Andrews, who works in the paint shop at Mazda Toyota. “The company is growing rapidly and we need as much help as we can get.”
In the first hour of the expo, Andrews said that almost 200 students spoke with him and his co-workers about job opportunities at Mazda Toyota.
Sgt. Jami Jones, a 16-year veteran with the Decatur Police Department, has been participating in these events for the last three years and he said he encourages students in Morgan County every year to consider pursuing local jobs.
“It’s always a good turnout. You get to see the future walking around here,” Jones said. “I want to let them know to consider law enforcement because there’s a good future in it.”
Jones said that law enforcement is a perfect career for students who want to give back to their communities.
Students visited the expo from Decatur City Schools, Morgan County Schools, Hartselle City Schools, Athens City Schools, Limestone County Schools, and Lindsay Lane Christian Academy.
Decatur High students Analy Vizcarra and Brayan Soto-Zunun plan on attending Calhoun Community College after they graduate, and Soto-Zunun is currently taking dual enrollment courses in welding at Calhoun.
“I’m interested in industry and pursuing work in companies like Nucor Steel,” Soto-Zunun said.
“I went to the Calhoun booth and they talked to me about scholarships and the honors program,” Vizcarra said. “They were very informative.”
Vizcarra is leaning toward majoring in a field within the Health Science Department.
“I’ve been thinking about becoming a (physical therapist assistant),” Vizcarra said.
Jackson Plumbing Heating & Cooling, Gobble-Fite Lumber Co., Mazda Toyota Manufacturing, Polaris Industries, 3M, Joe Wheeler EMC, Sparks Energy, Inc., Nucor Steel, Redstone Federal Credit Union, Athens State University, Fite Building Co., Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Ascend Performance Materials were the sponsors for this year’s expo.
