Decatur's 3rd Friday outdoor festival returns for the first time in 19 months this week with strong attendance and lots of classic cars expected.
"It's going to be a huge turnout because people have been vaccinated and everybody is getting out more," said Christy Wheat, an event organizer and owner of Simp McGhee's restaurant. "We're seeing a lot more traffic downtown. All the restaurants are busy, and all the merchants are busy."
The event began in 2008 to attract people to downtown Decatur and boost businesses and the arts there. For Joey Crews, owner of Shops on Second Avenue, this will be his first 3rd Friday experience as a business owner.
“I hope it’s busier than all get-out,” Crews said.
Don Mills, a regular classic car exhibitor, said he expects as many as 100 cars could be on display Friday night along Second Avenue, which is blocked off from 5 to 9 p.m. between Lee Street and Gordon Drive for the event.
Exhibitors are eager for a chance to show their cars, according to Mills, who will display his red 1934 Ford street rod, a modified Ford three-window coupe.
"People just haven't been able to get them out," he said. "And the weather is supposed to be good."
The regular 3rd Friday activities were canceled last year because of the pandemic, with online ordering from restaurants encouraged on the Fridays the event would have been held. Instead of 3rd Friday beginning in April this year as it normally does, the start was delayed until this month to allow the spread of COVID-19 to subside even more.
In addition to classic cars, Friday's event will include food trucks, a vendors market and entertainment. Calhoun Community College students will be performing selections from the play "Cabaret." Musicians including Julian Carter and Chordsman will be playing on Second Avenue. Delandrion Woods and Celebrations music will be line dancing. Food trucks Brix & Embers, On Thin Ice Shaved Ice, and more will be available.
Organizers and shop owners are planning according to 3rd Fridays of the past, but shop owners may use their own discretion regarding COVID precautions.
“We’re going to plan our Friday evening as if it’s just like it used to be,” Indigo’s Boutique owner Denise McNeill said.
Many shops and restaurants will run specials and sales for the event. Pineapples Home Decor will have a sidewalk sale and Indigo’s Boutique has prepared an extensive clearance department.
McNeill said 3rd Fridays bring in a “different kind of customer.”
Out-of-towners attend 3rd Fridays for the car show and community, allowing businesses like Indigo’s to bring in new customers.
The event also provides an opportunity to catch up with old friends and meet new people.
“It’s generally just a night of pretty weather, lots of people out, getting to meet people, food trucks, live entertainment, and just a really nice atmosphere,” Second Read Books owner Melinda Jones said.
The festival is scheduled to be held monthly through October. The last 3rd Friday before the pandemic was in October 2019.
“We’re looking forward to it starting back up and getting things going downtown,” Pineapples Home Decor owner Melinda Collier said.
Shops including Indigo’s, Shops on 2nd Avenue, Pineapples, and Second Read Bookstore will remain open until 9 p.m. for shoppers.
No precipitation is expected during the event Friday, according to meteorologist Andy Kula of the National Weather Service's Huntsville office. The temperature is expected to be about 87 degrees at 5 p.m. and drop into the middle 70s by 10 p.m.
