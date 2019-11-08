An investigation into a fire last week at Decatur Place Apartments is still ongoing, said Decatur Fire Marshal Jason Jones.
Meanwhile, five of the eight families displaced want to remain at the complex, and the plan is for them to relocate to other apartments by next week, said Amy Kilgore, the manager of the apartment complex.
The apartments are located on Courtney Drive Southwest, and the burned building had eight units.
“We feel confident that the area of origin was at the front of the building, in the ground floor walkway area,” Jones said. “We feel confident about the cause,” he said, but he declined to release that information.
“We’ve very fortunate that no one was injured,” he said.
Decatur Fire and Rescue responded around midnight Oct. 31 to the fire.
Linda Johnson, the American Red Cross disaster program specialist for north Alabama, said a team of volunteers was at the scene and remained until 5 a.m. Nov. 1 working with residents to provide immediate emergency assistance. Twenty-six clients were assisted, and their cases remain open for at least 30 days, unless people no longer need assistance, she said.
Families were each given a Red Cross gift card to meet immediate lodging, clothing and food needs. “We followed up the next day to help with additional resources,” she said.
Kilgore said she’s been overwhelmed with donations for the displaced residents.
“The community really stepped up,” filling the apartment complex clubhouse with donated clothing, she said.
Clothing is no longer needed, she said, but personal hygiene items, laundry detergent and towels and washcloths are being accepted and can be brought to the clubhouse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.