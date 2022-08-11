Nashville developers Steve Armistead and Yogi Dougher are busy again in downtown Decatur as they prepare a property covering a two-block area of Bank Street Northeast for a possible apartment complex.
The developers, of Stogie Holdings in Nashville, have been working with the city in recent months to prepare the site between Walnut and Cain streets on the north and south, and Bank and Railroad streets on the east and west.
The city approved relinquishing the west end of Cherry Street to the development, conditioned on Dougher and Armistead following through with their plans.
City Planner Lee Terry said the zoning also needs to be cleared up. A portion is M-1, manufacturing, and it needs to be changed so that it’s the same B-5, central business district, as the rest of the property, he said.
Dougher said he has a large group that he’s worked with before that’s interested in building apartments. The first step in his plan is to purchase the land and get it ready for the potential developers, he said.
“We accumulated all of the parcels, but half of them had to be cleaned up,” Dougher said. “Normally, I like to take a property and get it to the turnkey point so they can just go ahead with the plan.”
The properties are titled to Decatur Urban Ventures LLC, managed by Armistead and Dougher. The company was formed in 2018 and has been acquiring properties since 2019, according to Morgan County Probate Court records.
Even though the property is in historic Old Decatur, Caroline Swope, city historic district program coordinator, said a large part of the area is outside of the National Historic Register District and the portions in the district are listed as “non-contributing” and thus are not subject to historic preservation requirements.
A portion of the property is where Armistead originally planned a cottage home development in 2016, but that project was scrapped.
Dougher said the buildings on the property will be demolished. Pugh Wright McAnally is working on the engineering of the property, and Dougher had the first meeting with an architect on Monday.
This is the fourth development for Dougher and Armistead, a Decatur native, in the Bank Street area. They have an office on Bank Street and they’re building the McGhee Square town homes between Vine and Walnut streets.
They’re also working on 609 Market, at 609 Bank Street N.E., but Dougher said the project is behind by three to four months.
The 5,000-square-foot building will feature an urban market and dining concept after renovations. Customers will be able to buy fresh vegetables, meat and seafood to take home or dine in. There will be a bar featuring a variety of locally produced craft beers and wines.
The original plan was for 609 Market to open early this summer, but Dougher said engineering and a partnership change delayed the opening until at least Nov. 1.
Chef Michael Locascio’s first partner dropped out of the development, but he quickly found a replacement partner, Dougher said.
“Locascio has moved to town and he’s doing all the preparations,” Dougher said.
Crystal Brown, president and chief executive officer of the Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce, said “it’s fantastic” that Armistead and Dougher are focused on downtown Decatur.
“For investors to come from Nashville and realize the value of investing in this city is great for the Decatur-Morgan County area,” Brown said. “It speaks well for us and the potential we have.”
She said Decatur needs apartments and a lot of people want to live downtown because of the walkability and connectivity to restaurants, theaters, an art museum and galleries, as well as activities like 3rd Friday and city parades.
Brown pointed out that the Dougher-Armistead apartment development is not close to any Old Decatur homes, so she’s hopeful that the development will not face the kind public opposition that was triggered by local businessman Andy Villarreal's planned high-end apartments off Upper River Road in Southeast Decatur.
Hickory Hills residents objected to the Villarreal complex because the apartments will be as close as 30 feet from their homes' backyards, but the City Council approved the development. The Villarreal property has been annexed into the city with R-4, multifamily, zoning. The site plan for the project still needs to be approved by the Planning Commission.
