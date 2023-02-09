Recreation facilities at the Aquadome will reopen today after a contractor detected no suspicious fumes in the building, but Decatur Youth Services staff will remain at temporary locations while additional monitoring is done.
Mayor Tab Bowling said additional monitoring equipment will be put in the Southwest Decatur facility for the next seven days. Bowling said city officials took this additional step after talking with Youth Services staff on Wednesday.
“We just want to make sure we address some of the concerns expressed by the employees,” Bowling said.
The city initially closed the Aquadome on Jan. 31 for an assessment of reports of a gas smell in the building. This forced Parks and Recreation to halt its programs at the facility while DYS employees moved their offices and programs to temporary locations.
City maintenance crews performed an assessment using leak detection equipment, but could not detect odors of gas or other fumes in the building, the mayor said.
Bowling said that “out of an abundance of caution” he temporarily closed the facilities and hired Enersolv to conduct a comprehensive assessment of the Aquadome areas and DYS offices.
“The results were returned with no finding for detection of gas leaks, fumes or any other emissions that could be detrimental to citizens or staff utilizing the building,” Bowling said.
Parks and Recreation Director Jason Lake said the center “will return to all programming in the dome (pool) and the gym” today. He said the heated pool is warm and ready for swimmers.
“We were able to leave the heating on (during the shutdown) and monitor the (pool) chemicals so the pool is ready,” Lake said.
DYS Director Brandon Watkins said some of the DYS programming will finish out the week at the locations where they’ve been since the shutdown. The staff went to the new DYS boxing facility on Central Avenue Southwest and its Sixth Street Northwest location.
The after-school tutoring program will stay until Friday at the Decatur Dream Center, an outreach and recovery center run by Calvary Assembly of God on Eighth Street, across from the Aquadome property.
Watkins said the youth basketball program, which began its season this week, will stay at Fort Decatur this week and move next week to the Aquadome where they were originally scheduled to play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.