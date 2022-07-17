A national archery tournament that Decatur will host for the second consecutive year this week will bring in an estimated 1,900 people from almost every state, has at least two local hotels filling rooms and is expected to boost the city's economy.
The USA Archery Junior Olympic Archery Development Target Nationals for archers ages 8 to 20 will be held at the Jack Allen Recreation Complex from Wednesday through next Sunday. It is open to the public.
Don Dukemineer, director of sports development for Decatur Morgan County Tourism, said this is final year of a two-year contract with JOAD for the city to host the event. There will be 775 people competing this year, he said, making it one of the largest sporting events Decatur has hosted.
“I think they were at the mid-600s last year and to be at 775 you can tell the excitement that people are ready to get back out and travel to places (after pandemic restrictions),” Dukemineer said.
Danielle Gibson, president and CEO of Decatur Morgan County Tourism, said events like this help the local economy by generating tax revenue. She said each of the 775 archers will bring an average of 2.5 people with them.
“So, they’ll be staying in our hotels, and they’ll be visiting our attractions and eating at our restaurants as well.”
For the event, an estimated 4,537 hotel rooms will be in demand. Decatur hotels were already filling up last week for the tournament.
Mary Beth Coats, sales and marketing manager for DoubleTree by Hilton Decatur Riverfront, said about a third of their rooms were reserved for the event dates by late last week. She said about 50 rooms out of their 165 had been reserved for every night of the tournament. Coats believes that by the time the tournament starts, they will be fully booked.
Miranda Jones, front desk manager at Holiday Inn Express & Suites Decatur, said the hotel has 83 rooms and is full most nights of the tournament.
“I’m sold out Wednesday. I only have a couple for Thursday, a couple for Friday, but doubles, no, no doubles,” Jones said.
Jones said for returning events like this they usually fill up a year in advance.
“They’ll make reservations when they come in; they’ll make reservations for next year,” she said.
Dukemineer said the projected business revenue during the event is nearly $1.5 million and local tax revenue is projected at around $134,000.
Dukemineer said people are expected to come from nearly every state.
“I think we had representatives from 48 states last year, so they’re from all over the place. I think our farthest one was Hawaii,” he said. “I would suspect (this year) would be very similar to the way it was last year.”
This is the fourth time for Decatur to host the event, with its first stops here in 2015-16.
“We just feel like this event, the JOAD outdoors nationals, is a really good event for us,” Dukemineer said. “It always seems to be a real quality event for us. I’ve always kind of focused on this one to bring back from a national standpoint.”
Decatur was originally going to host in 2020 and 2021 but due to COVID, the 2020 tournament was canceled, and the contract was pushed back a year. Various cities across the U.S. bid for contracts.
“We were awarded to host this two-year event through a bid process where we proposed the facility where they could host the event at and the community as well,” Dukemineer said.
Dukemineer said he would like to see the tournament return to Decatur again.
“We will put in a bid probably in the future to try and bring it back again. They do like to move around to different locations, but if an opportunity opens up for them to return or us to bring them back, we will definitely have a good interest in trying to get them back here,” Dukemineer said.
