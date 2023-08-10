A new Decatur Youth Services facility moved toward becoming a reality this week when the City Council hired an architect.
The council voted 4-1 Monday to hire Frameworks Design Services to design the new facility on 6.12 acres purchased in June on Memorial Drive Northwest.
The city bought the property from the Decatur Housing Authority and its affiliated nonprofit, Decatur Housing Development, for $170,100.
Youth Services Director Brandon Watkins said the department that serves almost 2,000 low-income students has been spread out over five locations since the city had to close Carrie Matthews Recreation Center more than three years ago because of foundation problems.
Watkins said they had discussions with Frameworks about a 43,000-square-foot building.
Youth Services officials proposed building a $15 million facility, with $13 million devoted to construction and $2 million to furnishings.
Watkins said the plan is to include two gymnasiums, one for recreation and one for DYS activities, plus a small boxing gym, a science, technology, engineering and math room, tutoring classrooms and administration offices.
Watkins said they decided not to include a culinary arts kitchen because the school system is offering cooking classes for the students. The facility will include a smaller kitchen for events and staff to use, he said.
City Councilman Carlton McMasters said he expects the estimated cost will actually fall between $8 million and $10 million. The money will come out of a $35 million bond issue approved earlier this year.
“We don’t have $15 million,” McMasters said.
Ladner said he asked DYS officials to keep the project within $10 million.
“My No. 1 goal is to get all of their programs under one roof,” Ladner said. “I asked them to target a $10 million budget, and Brandon said he felt good about this amount. We’ll see what the architects can do with this amount.”
Frameworks’ fee will be a percentage of the final cost. The state of Alabama sets the percentages an architect can receive on a project.
Councilman Billy Jackson said he supports building a new facility for Youth Services but disagrees with two aspects of the project. He said he voted against hiring the architects because their fees aren’t in the city’s budget.
Jackson also believes the building should be built on property the city could get for free on 13th Avenue Northwest and save $170,500.
The City Council has not held a public discussion and a vote on what to do with Carrie Matthews. Built in 1968, the recreation center’s foundation is sinking, and repair costs are estimated at as much as $5 million.
Jackson and local residents want to save the recreation center while other council members like McMasters have said the estimated repair costs are too much.
