Decatur's Architectural Review Board reversed course Thursday and voted unanimously to begin livestreaming its meetings after voting against the practice last month.
The newly formed board voted 2-1 at its first meeting in April not to show its meetings live online, but pressure from City Councilmen Kyle Pike and Carlton McMasters led to a change in board members' positions.
The Architectural Review Board, formed to reduce the responsibilities of the Historic Preservation Commission, reviews and approves proposed changes to homes in the city’s two historic overlay districts. The board has only four members because Brenda Crow resigned after missing the first meeting.
The board will begin livestreaming its meetings in June.
Board member Lynn Schuppert said she changed her mind on the issue and voted yes on Thursday because “if the city wants to spend the money on livestreaming, it’s fine with me. I still think that it’s not worth it.”
Board chairman Jacob Wood also reversed his vote.
“I brought it back up because the city thinks it’s important and helpful to the community,” Wood said. “It doesn’t change the job we do here.”
Board member Bill Stone Jr. stuck with his support for the measure. Fellow member Ellis Chenault missed the first meeting but stated before the May meeting that he supports livestreaming and voted for it Thursday.
Pike and McMasters could not attend Thursday's meeting because they were at the Alabama League of Municipalities conference in Birmingham, but both applauded the board for the decision.
Pike said he had told board members before Thursday's meeting that he would prefer they start livestreaming their meetings.
Pike and McMasters have said they can’t attend every meeting so it helps if they can view meetings online. McMasters said he often reviews online meetings he couldn’t attend when he has time during his day at work.
“I was glad they made that decision,” Pike said. “I think it’s the right thing to do and they made the right vote. I’m glad to hear it was a unanimous vote.”
Pike and McMasters had argued that livestreaming the meetings was more transparent and provided an opportunity for public oversight. Pike had also said livestreaming allows residents to review the meetings so they know what to expect if they have to make a presentation to the board.
Both councilmen, in response to Schuppert's concern, said the cost is so minimal that they don’t think it’s an issue.
The city spent about $14,000 of federal COVID relief funds to set up the Council Chambers at City Hall with permanent cameras and computer equipment to video the meetings. The city pays $100 a year to stream video on YouTube and Facebook.
The main expense is using Information Systems employees to operate the equipment. Pike said these employees work a flex schedule so running the technology fits into their schedules.
Felicia Mason, executive director of the Alabama Press Association, said many government bodies began livestreaming their meetings when the COVID-19 pandemic began and have continued that practice in the interest of transparency since.
"Livestreaming is more inclusive and allows the public to participate," Mason said. "A good thing for any public body to do is to include as many people as possible."
The Personnel Board is now the city’s only decision-making board that doesn’t livestream its meetings. This board previously voted not to carry its meetings online and council members are mixed on whether it should change this stance.
Councilman Billy Jackson unsuccessfully pushed early in this term for the Personnel Board to start livestreaming meetings.
