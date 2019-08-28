Decatur’s municipal elections are less than a year away, prompting incumbents to consider whether to mount campaigns for another term.
Aug. 25, 2020, promises to signal a change in the council dynamics because District 5 Councilman Chuck Ard said he’s definitely not seeking reelection.
According to City Clerk Stacy Gilley, qualification dates are weekdays between July 7 and July 21, 2020. Candidates must live in their district or the city, whichever is applicable, 90 days before the election. If necessary, the runoff is scheduled for Oct. 6, 2020.
Mayor Tab Bowling and District 1 Councilman Billy Jackson said they plan to run again. District 2 Councilwoman Kristi Hill and District 4 Councilman Charles Kirby said they are undecided, while District 3 Council member Paige Bibbee would not reveal her plans.
Ard said he believes in term limits and he always intended to serve only two terms. His district covers the most western portion of the city.
“Eight years is enough, and then it’s time for someone else to serve,” Ard said. “I said when I got elected the first time that I would only serve two terms.”
Ard, who owns Ard's Seafood, said he doesn’t plan to seek any other political office.
Ard’s decision could be significant even if the other four return for another term. He usually votes with Bibbee and Hill, and the council is often split 3-2 on controversial decisions.
Bibbee said the loss of Ard would “absolutely change the dynamics,” especially since she depends on his opinions during budget time and when there’s a spending decision to be made.
“He’s a very intelligent man, especially when it comes to numbers,” Bibbee said.
Hill said Ard will be missed because “he’s great to communicate with and exchange ideas."
Jackson is in his 23rd year as he completes his eighth term representing the majority black district that covers Northwest Decatur and a portion of Southwest Decatur.
“I am going to run,” Jackson declared. “I think I’ve got one more term in me.”
Jackson frequently places himself in opposition to the council majority. He often says he’s not willing to “go along just to get along.” He remains unhappy with how the council majority is running the city.
“We are a dysfunctional model,” Jackson said.
Jackson has been particularly critical of Bibbee, and has expressed frustration that she is serving as council president for two of three years even though this is her first term.
Kirby has become a new ally for Jackson in recent months after trying to work with the council majority early in the term.
Kirby said he is frustrated after failing to get backing for issues like opposing alcohol sales at the Point Mallard Ice Complex and supporting improvements to Wilson Morgan Park.
“It’s clear that I’m not getting anywhere and that two or three council members are making all of the decisions,” Kirby said.
Kirby has said he doesn’t think the city is in good shape, especially because it’s not doing as much paving and right-of-way mowing as he believes necessary. He said the council has been spending what was $15 million in reserves “$1 at a time.”
Bowling said he disagrees with Kirby’s assessment of the city’s status. He pointed out the city continues to annually increase the amount of paving, and now budgets more than $1.4 million.
“We’ve seen 13% growth since taking office,” Bowling said. “I can’t imagine how anyone can look at the numbers and continue to think things aren’t going well.”
Kirby said there is growing dissatisfaction among some Decatur residents who believe the council is favoring special interest groups and certain parts of the city over other parts of the city, like his district.
Kirby was particularly unhappy the council balked at spending $50,000 on paving a frontage road off Central Parkway, but that project is in the fiscal 2020 budget as promised.
Bibbee said she understands Kirby’s frustration, and she agrees District 4 isn’t getting its fair share of support from the city. She said she hopes District 4 will begin to get its share of the Community Development Block Grant funds since it now qualifies for this federal funding.
“We’ve asked him several times to give us ideas,” Bibbee said.
Bowling said he’s “been running for reelection” since he beat incumbent Don Kyle to earn his first term in office. If he wins, Bowling would be the first mayor to win back-to-back elections since Bill Dukes in the early 1990s.
The council majority and mayor said they think this has been a successful term, starting with the hiring of Chief Financial Officer John Andrzejewski in their second year.
Bowling said the city’s prosperity — a budget that grew from $59 million to $67 million — shows that it’s been a successful term for him and this council. However, much-needed residential growth hasn’t occurred as he hoped it would, the mayor said.
“Residential growth is one of the most challenging issues I’ve ever dealt with,” said Bowling, who hopes the Morris family development in Southeast Decatur will become a catalyst.
The mayor said one of the biggest accomplishments, the One Decatur comprehensive plan, occurred with residents’ help. Close to 1,000 residents participated in public meetings to give their input on what the city needs in the next 10 to 15 years.
Bowling admitted his relationship with the council was rocky at first, “but we were able to communicate and build some trust.” He said he has been successful in his goal of building more regional partners and relationships in north Alabama.
While Jackson said he likes Bowling, he said he can’t say the mayor is doing a good job because “the mayor is tied to how the council does, and this council hasn’t done anything.”
Bibbee said she respects but disagrees with Jackson.
"I believe we've accomplished a lot," Bibbee said. "On paper, we've done a lot more than previous councils in just three years. Mr. Jackson can continue as he is or he can join us and we will continue moving forward."
Bibbee said her top accomplishment is the council’s most recent issue, approving a controversial ambulance service ordinance last week.
“It took 17 years to pass the ambulance service ordinance, but this council persisted — despite the bullying and other tactics — to get it approved,” Bibbee said. “Even though Kirby didn’t vote for it, he certainly started the conversation. We all recognized it was out of date.”
The council and mayor still have goals for the remainder of this term. Hill and Bowling said they want to hire a public relations specialist. Bowling said the city added fiber-optic cable, and he wants to finish expanding Wi-Fi in the downtown area.
