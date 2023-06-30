Mini-fans, mist, water and more were used Thursday in Decatur to combat feels-like temperatures that rose as high as 99 amid an "excessive heat warning."
The actual temperature climbed as high as 91 and was expected to reach 99 to 100 on Friday and triple digits on Saturday.
The goal for many people Thursday was to beat the heat, and the Point Mallard Aquatic Center became a popular destination. It helped that there is a discount on admission on Thursdays.
“It’s half-price day. We’re taking advantage of the deal,” said park guest David Timms. He and others in his group at the park ate refreshing fruit and drank “lots of water” to make sure they didn't overheat as they took a break from swimming.
And Timms was not the only one utilizing refreshments. Jack Owens purchased an icy treat at the park.
“I’m just staying in the shade, just trying to make sure I stay hydrated, got snow cones,” said Owens. “Just chilling and trying to find a shaded area to lay back and relax.”
Gwen Rowser was sitting out of the sun by the wave pool, next to her portable fan.
“I’ve been staying in the shade,” she said. “I also have a different fan that’s a misting fan.”
Ashley England was at the water park for the start of a “boys’ weekend,” with his son. England said they had been drinking plenty of water and “every hour or so reapplying our sunscreen.” They each carried 32-ounce water bottles to make sure they had water on hand whenever they needed it.
Sandra Grigsy made sure to “cover up” and give her eyes some shade with the hat she was wearing as she re-applied her sunscreen on Thursday.
Staff at the water park also took precautions in the heat. All lifeguards had buckets of water with them, and there were kiddie pools in the breakroom for staff members to step in to cool off, according to Nicole Belcher, marketing director. Park management also periodically gave staff “heat reminders," advising them to drink plenty of water.
Brooke Munley was camping at the park campground and came over to the water park to cool off. She said she’s been “drinking water and going in the pool.” She also said that staying inside with air conditioning is something people should do if they begin overheating.
Hands Across Decatur provided air-conditioned space, food and other resources to the city's unhoused population. The agency was originally going to be closed Friday for the holiday weekend, but Executive Director Sue Terrell said Hands planned to open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, and maybe longer depending on the needs of clients.
On Thursday, the agency served 69 people at lunch as they came in and took a break from the heat. By 12:45 p.m., 115 people had taken advantage of the cooled facility in Southeast Decatur.
Terrell said the organization had received many donations and had gone through a lot of water due to the heat.
“We’ve been so blessed. Everybody (donors and volunteers) bought Big Lots out of water,” she said. “I went to pick up the last two cases yesterday.”
Hands will have food, water and other necessary products for the homeless outside its location at 1027 Fifth Ave. S.E. all weekend until the day-center opens up again on Wednesday. Donations can be dropped off at the facility or made online at www.handsacrossdecatur.org.
Another place people were cooling off Thursday was Delano Park, where the Riverwild splashpad is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The park also has shaded areas, including picnic tables covered by shades, to use in this heat.
Erin Landers was walking in the Riverwild area Thursday morning and shared what she does to stay safe and cool in the high temps.
“A lot of playing in the water outside,” she said. “Yeah, definitely a lot of that.”
Updated forecast
Huntir Cramer, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Huntsville, said the heat index could reach 109 degrees Friday and 112 degrees Saturday. There will be a slight break in the weather beginning Sunday when the high is expected to reach 96 degrees before dropping to 92 Monday. The forecast high for the Fourth of July has gone up since earlier this week and now is expected to hit 91 degrees.
The heat index will still rise to 106 Sunday, 100 Monday and 99 on Tuesday.
The weather service's excessive heat warning remains in effect until Friday at 8 p.m., but Cramer said it could possible be extended to Saturday as well. The warning covers Limestone, Morgan, Lawrence, Madison and Cullman counties in Alabama as well as several Tennessee counties.
"Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities," the warning said. It had the following advice for residents of the affected counties:
• Drink plenty of fluids.
• Stay in an air-conditioned room.
• Stay out of the sun.
• Check on relatives and neighbors.
• Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
• When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.
• Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible.
• Schedule frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments.
• Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
