Johnny and Evelyn Garcia have spent eight years walking their beagle, Yogi, through public parks, state parks and designated dog parks in three states.
“We were both born and raised in Florida, where foot traffic in any public space can be frightening for a dog,” Johnny, a retired utility linesman, said. “I worked for nearly 30 years in Kentucky, and most of the places we lived in didn’t have enough public green space for animals. Decatur is a very good mix of both of those places. It’s nice and friendly and you don’t feel overwhelmed when you’re out with your pet.”
The Garcia family relocated to north Alabama after Johnny’s retirement in 2003 and lived in Roanoke, a small city in Piedmont County, until coming to Morgan County in 2016 to be closer to their grandchildren.
“When we moved here in the summer of 2016 we didn’t see as many animals out in the parks,” Evelyn said. “That really seemed to change in 2017, and then they opened the dog park in Wilson Morgan (in summer 2019). We think that space is just fantastic. Wilson Morgan is a great park, and the addition of the dog park makes it much better.”
The dog park at Wilson Morgan Park was made possible by a $100,000 grant secured by state Sen. Arthur Orr, R-Decatur, and fundraising by local pet advocates. The park is divided into sections for small and large dogs.
“It’s as nice as any other facility we’ve seen, and we’ve seen a lot,” Johnny Garcia said.
The Garcias also enjoy taking Yogi to Delano Park, Sparkman Park in Hartselle, the track that surrounds Athens Middle School and Athens Sportsplex.
“There are plenty of options for space to take your dog in this area,” Evelyn said. “If we go by Wilson Morgan or Delano Park and it seems a bit crowded, we just go on to the next place we enjoy.”
In addition to ample outdoor space, Decatur and the surrounding areas offer plenty in the way of animal services, including veterinarian care and volunteer opportunities for those wishing to work with animals.
Decatur Animal Services offers volunteer opportunities to anyone age 16 or older, ranging from cleaning cat cages to dog walking to cat cuddling. The department, located on Beltline Road near Wilson Morgan Park, also handles pet adoptions and is on-call 24 hours per day to respond to reports of animal bites, injured strays or suspicion of vicious or rabid animals.
“We do the best we can to provide good service to the community,” Animal Services manager Brian Lundberg said. “Volunteers play a big part in that, and we have opportunities for those interested in working with our department.”
Like the Garcias, Allie Witner has enjoyed the space to take her dog, Tux, as well as the services provided by a couple of local veterinary clinics.
“We have one dog and two cats and they can be a lot sometimes,” Witner said. “We have used Bryan Animal Clinic and Banfield in the PetSmart by Target. We’ve received excellent service at both places and would have zero issues in taking our pets back to either for any kind of care.”
That’s great news for Hans Corbett, a shift lead at Banfield.
“Our goal is to offer optimal preventive care at an affordable price,” Corbett said. “We have plans that are designed to cover all of the preventive care your animal could need, and we work to make sure the cost of the plans can fit in any budget.”
Corbett said Banfield, like other animal hospitals, likes to stress the responsibility of taking on a pet to potential new owners.
“I always like to tell people that may be adopting a new cat or dog, or bringing a pet into the family, that they should look at a small animal like they would a child,” Corbett said. “You can’t just throw food at it and think it’ll be OK. There’s responsibility and cost, and we want to make sure every pet is taken care of.”
Witner agreed.
“There is responsibility, but Decatur is a great place to raise a pet,” she said. “There’s plenty of space, good options for vet care and pet supplies, and people tend to talk more when you have a pet with you. We’ve made a number of friends in Decatur by simply walking our dog in public and we have yet to have a bad experience with anyone.”
