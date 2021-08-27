The Armory Commission of Alabama today approved the transfer of property on U.S. 31 South to the Mental Health Center of North Central Alabama for use as a crisis center.
Mark Weeks, state property and disbursing officer, sent an email today to state Sen. Arthur Orr, R-Decatur, confirming transfer approval.
“We are in the process of routing for signatures a quitclaim deed to transfer the property to MHCNCA,” Weeks wrote.
The Mental Health Center is planning a 16-bed, 12,000-square-foot crisis center on portions of 5 acres owned by the Alabama National Guard and on an adjacent 4 acres that formerly housed the state trooper post.
Orr said today that the Armory Commission transfer clears the way for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency to begin the process of transferring the former state trooper post property to the Mental Health Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.