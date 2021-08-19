The quick takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban last week was disturbing for two Decatur residents, one who served there in the military and the other whose son died there, but they believe the lives and money lost in the U.S. effort were not wasted.
Both, however, fear what Afghanistan's future will bring.
“Our main mission in Iraq and the same in Afghanistan was to keep (the enemy) at bay and keep them out of our country,” said retired Maj. Herman Cheatham, who was deployed to Kandahar, Afghanistan, from 2010-11 and has lived in Decatur the past three years with his wife Audrey. “We accomplished that. We kept them from coming back to the United States and repeating another 9/11. I hope we don’t go down that road again.”
Darlene Rath is the mother of Army Sgt. Joshua Rath, who was killed in Maywand, Afghanistan, on Jan. 8, 2009.
“Was it all for nothing?” she asked. “I was getting down about it after the withdrawal.”
She said she was somewhat comforted when retired Gen. Jack Keane said he wanted families who lost loved ones in the war, known as Gold Star Families, to know their losses made a difference.
“For 20 years we’ve had peace. It wasn’t for nothing,” she said. “We’re seeing now what kind of proof of difference we made there. (Afghan) kids were walking 1½ hours for water. We’ve built wells and schools. They’ve got a better life. We’ve made a lot of progress while we’ve been there.”
She fears some of that progress may be short-lived, however, and worries that the sacrifice of her son and so many others will not prevent another 9/11-type attack on U.S. soil.
“It’s not if but when. It’s a scary future for the entire world,” she said. “That region will become a base for evil forces who want to destroy the United States. The Taliban only knows strength. We’ve left. This is a victory for the Taliban. They now see us as weak. China and Russia see our weaknesses.”
Joshua Rath, a 2004 Austin High graduate, was killed by a suicide bomber in a marketplace, his mother said. He had been in the Army five years and was last stationed at Fort Hood, Texas, when the 2nd Battalion, 2nd Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team of the 1st Infantry Division was deployed to Afghanistan during Operation Enduring Freedom.
Both Cheatham and Rath called the abrupt withdrawal of U.S. forces, and the chaos as Afghanis desperately try to leave the country, depressing and messy.
“It didn’t come as a surprise,” said Cheatham, who served as a chaplain in the 10th Mountain Division in Afghanistan. “When you withdraw, there is going to be stuff like this going on.
"We put a lot of money and effort to train up their forces so they could stand on their own two feet. I thought (Afghan soldiers) could take a stand against the Taliban. Apparently, it seems the Taliban were in hiding. They may have been hiding in plain sight until Big Brother left.”
Darlene Rath said the U.S. should maintain military bases in Afghanistan.
“We needed to get the civilians out first and we need to keep some sort of presence there. We’re still in Japan. We’re still in Germany," she said. "If we don’t, the whole region will be lost to the Taliban and al-Qaida.
"This is a victory for the Taliban. Boots won the peace, and the suits gave it up. They lost it. We needed to have air power and more intel for the Afghan army. We left them with nothing.”
The 66-year-old said she finds solace talking about the situation with her husband of 42 years Leroy and children, Joy, 38, Jimmy, 32, Joel, 28, and Julia, 25, and Army buddies of Joshua Rath.
Joshua Rath was one of 36 military personnel from Alabama who were killed in Afghanistan over the past two decades. According to The Associated Press, 2,448 American service members have been killed in Afghanistan.
“The family members left behind are going through a tougher time. It can get discouraging,” Cheatham said.
On Wednesday, Gov. Kay Ivey recognized their ultimate sacrifice.
“They all served as a force of good in the world," Ivey said in a statement. "In the days ahead, let’s pray for our country, the men and women left behind and the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.”
Cheatham and Darlene Rath know the loss of lives is a part of the price of war.
“This is what we signed up for,” Cheatham said. “It’s still a hard pill to swallow.”
They hope Afghanis, especially women, will have more freedom because of the 20-year U.S. presence.
“We didn’t go in to make them Americans," Cheatham said. "We had to earn their trust. … We would have some locals throw rocks at our convoys as we drove by. We went in there to give them options other than dictatorship. We did what we could.
“I hope we have some silent witnesses who will be able to make some changes. I certainly hope it doesn’t go back to where it was.”
Rath isn’t so sure, however, and she said her son had concerns about Afghanistan.
“He had a bad feeling about being there. I believe Josh would not be surprised of what has happened,” she said.
Joshua Rath is buried at Midway Memorial Gardens in Lawrence County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.