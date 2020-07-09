Decatur police have arrested a suspect in the July 4 shooting death of a Decatur teen.
Police said late Thursday evening that Shannon Doors Thomas, 26, of 3120 Sumac Road S.W., Decatur, is in Morgan County Jail charged with capital murder. He is being held with no bond, police said.
Decatur police responded to Decatur Morgan Hospital at about 1:34 a.m. July 4 and determined that Amari Elijah Deloney, 16, had been shot in the area of East Acres, near 18th Avenue and Locust Street Southeast. Deloney was later transported to UAB Hospital in Birmingham, where he was pronounced dead.
No other information about Thomas' arrest was immediately available.
