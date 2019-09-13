Decatur police said Friday evening that an arrest has been made in the Oct. 28, 2018, death of a Decatur man.
Jason Osborn, 41, of 1202 Conner St. S.E., Decatur, is charged with murder and first-degree robbery, Decatur police said. He was being held in Morgan County Jail in lieu of combined $210,000 bail.
Decatur police said witnesses identified Osborn as the driver of a vehicle that struck Ricardo Dewayne Brown, 42, of Decatur, near 12th Avenue and Third Street Northwest on Oct. 28.
Police said Osborn robbed Brown for an undisclosed amount of money and illegal narcotics prior to hitting Brown with the vehicle and fleeing the scene.
On Friday, Decatur police Detective Sean Mukaddam obtained two warrants for charging Osborn with murder and first-degree robbery, police said. Osborn was already in custody for unrelated charges.
At about 4:33 a.m. Oct. 28, Morgan County 911 received a call reporting an unresponsive male in the middle of the street on 12th Avenue. Police said that evidence found at the scene indicated the subject had been struck by a vehicle that had left the scene.
Brown was taken to Decatur Morgan Hospital, where he was pronounced dead while being treated for his injuries, according to police.
