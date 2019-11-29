Decatur police on Friday said a man was in custody in connection with a homicide that took place Thanksgiving Day.
Abdullah Musafa El-Sayyed, no age or address given, was booked into Morgan County Jail on a murder charge and being held in lieu of $150,000 bail, police said.
In a statement Friday, Decatur police said officers responded to a welfare-check call at 10 a.m. Thursday at 204 Fourth Avenue N.W. Officers arrived to find a person suffering at least one gunshot wound. The person was taken to Decatur Morgan Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.
Police identified the victim as Latonya Rasheed but did not provide an age or address.
Subsequently, Decatur police detectives found El-Sayyed at the scene and developed him as the primary suspect, police said.
Police ask that anyone with information regarding the case contact Violent Crimes Sgt. Mike Burleson at 256-341-4633.
Police said they believe the case to be an isolated incident between individuals who knew each other.
