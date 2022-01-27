Elementary students in Decatur City Schools are learning different animation techniques, but art teacher Phillippia Fuqua said they are learning something much more valuable than how to draw.
"To do art, you have to be creative, and creativity goes with problem solving," Fuqua said. "That's relevant for any job you want to do."
Fuqua teaches animation at Julian Harris Elementary, West Decatur Elementary and Woodmeade Elementary for one week at a time. Since December, she has taught the schools' fourth and fifth graders how to create two-dimensional, three-dimensional and stop-motion animation art.
This is Fuqua's second year working at Decatur City Schools.
"We've had art teachers here before, but they have never taught to the extent that Mrs. Fuqua has," said Woodmeade Interim Principal Angie Whittington. "We always look forward to art week when she comes."
Whittington said she is glad Fuqua is talking with her students about the workforce and how they can use their new skills.
"There's careers in animation and I believe our students have the potential to do it just like they do in Hollywood," Whittington said.
In August, Fuqua procured $1,000 art grants from the River Clay Fine Arts Foundation for each of her three schools and she used the money to purchase animation equipment, including LED panels, flipbooks, power strips and USB cables.
Fuqua purchased cameras and photography equipment for her classes at Woodmeade, where she will start teaching photography next week.
Fuqua's fifth grade students at Julian Harris are learning the basics of animation this week by working with the flipbooks. Flipbooks are books with blank pages. The students draw images on each page and can bring their art to life when they flip the pages, creating the illusion of moving images.
"To trace the images on the flipbook pages, students will use their lightboard, or LED panel, to illuminate the image and see through it," Fuqua said.
A scene of a boy watering a flower can be seen in one of the flipbook animations.
Fuqua has already introduced students at West Decatur and Woodemeade Elementary to the art of stop-motion animation.
"We actually took inanimate objects and photographed them over and over until it looked like it was animated," Fuqua said.
Fuqua has requested $20,000 in state-level grants so she can expand her art program in Decatur schools and accommodate high school students.
"I haven't heard back, but I want to keep adding on to the program and make it more interesting for these older kids," Fuqua said. "On down the line, I'd like to have a classroom set of computers where we can start doing stuff like Photoshop and (Adobe) Premiere Pro and other different kinds of video editing software."
Whittington believes Fuqua is helping students discover new interests and opportunities.
"We have some students who are very creative and do really well in art and we want to encourage arts and music as much as we do academics and sports," Whittington said.
Julian Harris Principal Angela Barnes is also thankful for the work and creativity that Fuqua has brought to her school.
"Mrs. Fuqua has gone above and beyond," Barnes said. "She loves what she does and is a great role model."
Barnes said Fuqua incorporates other subjects in her art lessons.
"A lot of times I'll go in there and she'll be teaching them art through reading or through math examples," Barnes said. "They're not just zoning in on art by itself."
