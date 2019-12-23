Ascend Performance Materials announced today it has finalized plans for a $175 million expansion of its Decatur plant.
The Decatur Industrial Development Board approved $7.45 million in tax abatements for the project in October, and Ascend's board of directors recently approved the expansion subject to finalization of the abatement agreements with IDB and the state.
The company said the expansion will create 10 manufacturing jobs with an average annual salary of $100,000 upon completion, the company said, and 150 skilled jobs during construction by Mastec Power Corp.
Expansion of the 67-year-old plant will allow Ascend to reduce emissions through a cogeneration plant and to increase production of adiponitrile, or ADN, the company said.
ADN is used in the production of nylon 6,6, a high-performance plastic used in products such as vehicle airbags and high-voltage electrical connectors.
Construction is set to begin in four to seven months, with project completion expected in late 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.