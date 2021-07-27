Decatur Police arrested an Athens man today on a first-degree assault charge in a July 13 shooting on 11th Avenue Northwest.
A Police Department press release says Roymone Leandre Davis, 34, was booked today into Morgan County Jail. His bail was set at $60,000.
The release says officers responded on July 13 to the 600 block of 11th Avenue Northwest for a shooting call.
Officers found victim suffering from numerous gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to Huntsville Hospital, where he was treated and is in stable condition.
The investigation then led to Davis’ arrest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.