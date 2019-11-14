An Athens man is a suspect in a burglary of a Southwest Decatur home that severely injured two occupants of the home Wednesday night, Decatur police said.
The suspect, Warren Andrew Bennett Jr., 27, was arrested in Shelby County, Tennessee, Thursday afternoon on unrelated charges. He will be extradited to Decatur on two counts of first-degree burglary and two counts of first-degree assault, police said.
Residents of the Essex Drive home were taken to Huntsville Hospital for treatment of the non-life threatening injuries. As of noon Thursday, the victims remained hospitalized and are in stable condition, police said.
Police said after the disturbance at the home, the suspect drove away with the victims’ 2017 silver Honda CR-V with license plate HBN846. The vehicle, missing the spoiler above the rearview window, has not been located.
Anyone seeing the vehicle are encouraged to call Decatur police at 256-341-4617.
