An Athens man is accused of drug trafficking at a Southwest Decatur hotel on Thursday afternoon after Decatur police found a man in the hotel’s parking lot unconscious, Decatur police said.
Jordan Rashaad Williams, 30, was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance and obstructing justice by using a false identity.
Investigators said they found a backpack belonging to Williams that contained 74 grams of methamphetamine, 12 hydrocodone pills, drug paraphernalia and a loaded firearm.
A 31-year-old man from Cowan, Tennessee, who was initially found unconscious, refused medical treatment and was charged with two misdemeanors.
Williams was in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $8,800.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.