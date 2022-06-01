An Athens woman is being held in the Morgan County Jail on a drug trafficking charge after Decatur police stopped her vehicle on the Beltline Road Southwest on Sunday, police said.
Police discovered Dantashia Green, 28, had warrants with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office and was transported to the county jail.
At the jail, she was found to have hydrocodone pills and a distribution amount of ecstasy. She was charged with intent to distribute, possession of a controlled substance and second-degree promoting prison contraband.
