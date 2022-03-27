Zoning concerns could doom a proposed West Moulton Street liquor store, just as another rezoning request for a liquor store was rejected last month at Morningside Shopping Centre in Southeast Decatur.
In each case, the Planning Commission's concern was not that the properties would be used for a liquor store, but that the zoning designation allowing the store is so broad that it could open up future uses that could interfere with nearby residential areas.
Property owner Mike Aziz requested the city Planning Commission in its monthly meeting last week to change the zoning of 0.33 acres at 1201 W. Moulton St. from B-1, local business district, to B-2, general business district.
Aziz wants to rent the West Moulton Mini Mart building to Ben Hampton, who said he then plans to turn the old store into a package store.
Hampton presented a petition supporting his plans for the package store with signatures from roughly 300 people he said are residents in the surrounding neighborhood.
“I went door to door not only to get the neighbors’ support but to introduce myself because I grew up in the area,” Hampton said. “The support was really overwhelming. Anyone who says the community won’t support my business is just not being factual.”
Rodney Gordon, who owns a business on West Moulton Street, said Northwest Decatur would benefit from having a liquor store.
“The community in District 1 has to go up (Alabama) 24, go to Sixth Avenue or go to the Beltline (Road) to get liquor,” Gordon said. “This could potentially eliminate DUIs and potential fatal wrecks.”
However, commission members indicated they aren’t likely to grant the rezoning request. Their reason isn’t because Aziz wants to sell alcohol, but because rezoning the property would permit many other uses if his business doesn’t survive.
Commission member Frances Tate, who fought a similar rezoning request several years ago near her home on the north side of West Moulton Street, said it’s important that the city protect the residential neighborhood next to the store.
“You might have good intentions, but B-2 just allows too many things,” Tate told Hampton. “You could bring in a club, an auto dealer or a repair shop."
After stating he intends to have his liquor store open for a long time, Hampton asked if he could get rezoning approval if he guaranteed he would get the zoning changed back if he closed the store. City Attorney Herman Marks said this was not possible.
“We can rezone it back, but we can’t legally make the owner rezone it back,” Marks said. “In 10 years or two years, (the landowner) may not remember to request to change it back.”
Planning Commission Chairman Kent Lawrence said he views this request as being just like the request in February by Morningside Shopping Centre owner Sureshbhai Patel to rezone 3.51 acres at 1811 11th Street S.E. from B-1, local shopping district, to B-2, general business district.
Patel wants to turn the former Domino’s store into a liquor store, and he got the same explanation from the Planning Commission when it rejected his request. They said they were concerned about what could open there if the liquor store closes in the future.
“I don’t see how we can reject the same request in one neighborhood and approve it in another,” Lawrence said.
However, Lawrence told Hampton the Planning Commission might reconsider his request if he does another petition of neighbors that makes clear to them what other uses would be allowed in a B-2 zoning district if the liquor store closes.
The Planning Commission voted to table the request from Aziz and Hampton to give them time to update the petition so signees know exactly what could happen in the event of a zoning change.
The commission vote is only a recommendation. The City Council could approve the changes to the zoning ordinance that would allow both businessmen to follow through with their plans.
If the council rejects the requests, City Planner Lee Terry said the issue is closed. They cannot seek a variance from the city’s Board of Zoning Adjustments.
