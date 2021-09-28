A second Daikin America in Decatur employee in six weeks has died from chemical exposure on the job, according to the employee’s attorney.
Kendall Dunson, a Montgomery attorney representing Will Delashaw, told The Daily’s news partner WAFF-48 on Tuesday afternoon that his client has died.
“Mr. Delashaw’s passing is tragic. He was fortunate to be surrounded by his loving family. We will do whatever is necessary to find out exactly what happened to him. We will honor his memory and the memory of others who died from exposures at Daikin.”
Delashaw’s death comes about two weeks after Dunson filed a lawsuit on his behalf against Daikin. Delashaw was being treated for lung injuries at UAB Hospital when he died, according to WAFF.
The Huntsville television station said Delashaw was affected by the same incident in July that seriously injured Wesley Rusk, 45, of Eva. Rusk died on Aug. 10 at Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.