An attorney for Lashawn Kentrell Caudle, of Decatur, said his client will plead not guilty to a capital murder charge at an arraignment Monday in Morgan County Circuit Court.
Caudle, 37, is being held without bail in the Morgan County Jail since he turned himself in to Decatur police Dec. 27, 2018, after being charged Dec. 22 with the murder of Anthony Cornelius Lewis, 35, of Hartselle.
Caudle was indicted by a Morgan County grand jury in September.
“He’ll plead not guilty because he’s not guilty,” attorney Thomas Michael Di Giulian said Friday afternoon. Di Giulian and attorneys James Mason and John Mays represent Caudle. Di Giulian said it may be 2021 before Caudle’s trial begins.
Authorities said Caudle shot Lewis in a 2007 Lincoln MKX near the intersection of Bluebird Lane Southwest and Sunnybrook Drive in Decatur. Records show Caudle resided in an apartment at 201 Bluebird Lane.
While responding to that call about a shooting, Morgan County 911 received another call reporting an unresponsive man in a vehicle near the Decatur Animal Shelter at Central Parkway Southwest and Beltline Road, less than a half mile south of Caudle’s Bluebird Lane apartment.
Police found Lewis in the car stopped in the middle of Central Parkway in front of the animal shelter. Lewis had been shot in the left leg, above the knee. Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn said he was suffering from hemorrhagic shock due to blood loss, and he died the following day at Decatur Morgan Hospital.
According to police affidavits, one witness said Caudle “armed himself with a firearm, left his apartment and followed the victim, Anthony Lewis. The witness said Caudle returned a few minutes later and stated he had fired shots into Lewis’ car. Caudle then asked the witness how to get gunshot residue off his hands.”
