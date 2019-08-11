Arrests
• Cordarrel Lamon Harris, 31, 514 Monroe Drive N.W., Decatur; intent to distribute synthetic narcotics, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and four misdemeanors.; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $8,200. (Decatur police)
• Fabian Fernandez Bell, 31, 1416 E. Moulton St., Decatur; first-degree possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $3,500. (Decatur police)
• Kevin Robert Cline, 46, 1513 16th Ave., Decatur; possession of a controlled substance and three misdemeanors; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Priceville police)
• Jessica Renee Hunt, 41, 15545 Arlington Road, Athens; possession of a controlled substance and two misdemeanors; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,600. (Decatur police)
