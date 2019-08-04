Arrests
• Brandon Rashard Lewis, 23, 2008 Locust St. S.E., Decatur; third-degree robbery; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $30,000. (Decatur police)
• Jason Michael Osborn, 41, 1202 Conner St., Decatur; second-degree assault; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $15,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Tracy Lee Davis, 49, 1802 Modaus Road S.W., Decatur; second-degree burglary; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Jennie Marie Weaver, 35, 1021 Frost Drive S.W., Decatur; possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Morgan sheriff)
