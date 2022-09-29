Austin High students will transport their books by creative means during school today before continuing their homecoming week activities with a parade beginning at 5:30 p.m. downtown.
The grand marshal for the parade will be a longtime school supporter, Ben Garth, who also is the father of the school's principal, Demond Garth.
Courtney Kellough, drama and yearbook teacher at Austin High, said the students have had different themes for each day this week and today's will be a new one.
“Thursday is ‘Anything but a backpack day,’” Kellough said. “Kids will bring their stuff to school in anything but a backpack, which will be funny to see watching kids go up and down the stairs.”
Senior class President Keatyn Higdon said she was ready to see what her classmates will use in place of backpacks.
“I heard somebody say they were going to bring a laundry basket with wheels,” Higdon said. “I also heard someone jokingly say they were going to bring their sibling to carry their books.”
Higdon said the parade theme students chose this year is a little different from past years.
“We’re playing Grissom High and they’re the Tigers, so each class will have a different (verb) to describe what they’re going to do to the Tigers,” Higdon said. “For example, the senior class chose to do, ‘Tame the Tigers,’ and do a circus theme. It’s pretty neat that every class has something different to choose.”
The homecoming game against Grissom is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at Austin High's stadium.
Kellough is the new parade sponsor and said the event will be similar to what the school had last year, with no big floats.
“We’re doing (8-by-8-foot) panels again this year,” Kellough said of the two-sided panels that will be placed on trailers pulled by pickup trucks. “I’m optimistic next year that we will be doing larger floats.”
Ben Garth, 71, graduated from Austin High in 1969 and his sons Demond and Brandon graduated in 1996 and 1997 respectively. Demond has been the principal at Austin High since the 2020-21 school year.
“In the early '80s and early '90s, I followed the football teams to state and the basketball teams to state,” Ben Garth said. “I was the video guy for Austin basketball from 1993 to 1996 and videoed basketball games for Coach Bob Harpe.”
Ben Garth said he was honored and humbled to be selected as this year’s grand marshal. He said he will be riding in his neighbor’s silver Pontiac in the parade.
The parade will start at the Morgan County-Decatur Farmers Market on First Avenue Southeast before traveling along Grant Street, Second Avenue and Bank Street. It will culminate with a pep rally about 6:30 p.m. at the Daikin Amphitheatre in Founders Park, across from the Old State Bank.
Other dress-up days for the week were 'Merica Monday for patriotic attire, Team Tuesday for sports attire and Wake up Wednesday with pajamas. The annual powder-puff game was Wednesday.
