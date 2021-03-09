Graduation will be May 25 for Decatur High and May 27 for Austin High, according to Decatur City Schools Deputy Superintendent Dwight Satterfield.
The proms for both schools will be May 8, Satterfield told the Decatur school board at its meeting today.
Satterfield said he anticipates an increase over last year’s allotment of four tickets for each student for graduation ceremonies, but he isn’t ready to say how many tickets will be available per student.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.