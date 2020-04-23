Austin and Decatur high schools are sending out surveys to seniors and their parents to find out how they would like to celebrate graduation.
Decatur City Schools Deputy Superintendent Dwight Satterfield said parents will receive the survey on their SchoolCast number and students will receive it through their school email. Each student and the parents of each senior will get to participate.
Satterfield said this survey is only related to the commencement ceremony not the diploma. Students will receive their diploma on or before May 21.
The schools want the parents and students to fill out the survey by Sunday night. This would allow officials to make decisions next week when Gov. Kay Ivey announces plans related to the coronavirus pandemic, Satterfield said. The statewide stay-at-home order expires April 30, and Ivey has not announced whether it will be extended or revised.
The options available in the survey are:
• A full graduation commencement held sometime this summer.
• A virtual graduation in which students make their speeches and each student is recognized online with a graduation photo and for their accomplishments.
• Multiple small commencement celebrations of five to 10 students, likely broken down in alphabetical order, in one day at the end of the school year.
Satterfield said DCS also welcomes alternative ideas for honoring the graduates.
