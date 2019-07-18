Dylan Newton has big dreams that include getting a degree in Greek and history from Samford University, attending law school, and running for president.
Today, however, he has one thing on his mind.
The 2019 Austin graduate will lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Washington, D.C., at about 9:15 a.m. CDT.
The monument in Arlington National Cemetery opened in 1921 and is dedicated to deceased service members whose remains have not been identified.
“I’m so excited,” said Newton, who is in Washington, D.C., this week with a faith-based, leadership training program called Student Leadership University.
The organization’s mission is to empower, enable and equip students with skills they need to rise to the call of leadership.
To enter the competition for an opportunity to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, students had to write an essay about a historical event or about the leadership qualities of someone they deem an American hero.
Newton said he selected Theodore Roosevelt, but not because he was the nation’s 26th president or a hero during the Spanish-American War while leading a volunteer cavalry known as the Rough Riders.
“He lost several elections, including a run for mayor of New York City, but he never gave up, and when he was in positions of leaderships, he led by example,” he said.
Newton — the son of Shane and Anna Newton — was one of 950 students in the leadership program to submit 400-word essays for the right to lay a wreath and one of eight winners.
“He’s always had big dreams,” his mother said about his plans to run for president. “I’ve learned not to doubt any dream he has.”
When Newton, 18, left earlier this week for the leadership conference, he assumed that he didn’t qualify to lay the wreath “because I hadn’t heard anything.”
His mother was the first person he called when he found out otherwise.
“I was so proud of him, but he didn’t want me to tell anyone,” Anna said.
Newton, an honor graduate from Austin, said AP history teacher Christy Johns is the reason he selected Roosevelt as the subject for his essay.
“I learned about him in her class and she was a great source,” he said.
Johns described Newton as an “all-around great kid” who sets his mind to something and finds a way to accomplish his mission.
“He loves this country, and I admire his spirit,” she said.
This is Newton’s second year with the leadership program. He enrolls at Samford next month to start what he called his journey to a run for the presidency.
“I want to be the leader of the free world,” he said.
