There were few musical instruments to be seen Monday morning on the first day of Austin High's band camp as students stretched and began learning or perfecting the fundamentals of marching in unison.
Audrey Hight, a 17-year-old senior, has been playing the clarinet since sixth grade.
“My mom was a professional oboist and so I really wanted to follow in her footsteps. But I ended up being really good at the clarinet, so I decided to stick with that instead,” Hight said.
Hight said band camp is always fun and gives students something to do during the summer. She also wants to help her fellow band members.
“It’s really good to be able to lead younger musicians to help them and hopefully keep them a part of the band,” she said.
Hight also wants to improve her own skills during camp.
“I plan to better my technicalities like marching and all the footwork. I plan to make it better so I can pursue it in college,” she said. Hight plans to try for a band scholarship at Auburn University.
Clay Sloan has been at Austin for 30 years and been the band director since 2020. There are 163 students in the marching band, he said.
“We try to learn in pieces. You learn the elements and you put the elements together. The marching, what you do, the physical aspect, the feet, the posture, all that we’re teaching right now. We also work on the music separately and then over the next two weeks we’ll combine them,” Sloan said.
The music the students are learning this year is a combination of Disney songs and their performance will be called "An Enchanted World."
By the end of the two-week camp, Sloan hopes the band will have learned most of its football halftime show.
“Our goal (during camp) is to teach and perform at least the majority of our marching band show. Weather and other factors play a part in that but we’re usually able to get through three-fourths of the show at least. As school starts, we kind of start perfecting that and putting finishing touches on it,” he said.
Austin's first football game is Aug. 19 at Hartselle.
Ryan Wilson, a 14-year-old freshman, has been playing trumpet since the sixth grade.
“I chose the trumpet because it gets most of the melodies. If I had the tuba for example, I’d get kind of bored playing the same note over and over again. So, I just needed some varieties and notes and pitches,” he said.
Wilson said he is already learning a lot at camp.
“Coming from not knowing anything to now knowing the basics. I’m hoping to learn a lot more,” he said.
Wilson also said he is enjoying seeing friends, some he has not seen since sixth grade. He said he had other good reasons for joining the band, too.
“I chose to be in band because it teaches you a lot of team-building skills and how to stick with something and push through the hard times that you’ll have and come across. It teaches you how to learn something new even though it may seem hard, don’t want to do it, and you just meet a lot of new people and it’s a lot of fun,” Wilson said.
Abbey Stone, a 17-year-old senior, has also been playing trumpet since sixth grade. She said she started because her dad wanted her to play the trumpet like he does.
“At first I wasn’t that much into it, but as time went on I really started to enjoy it. I like being a part of something,” she said.
Stone said she is excited about band this year because it is her last year, and she hopes to help lead others. Stone said she started helping the freshmen last year because there were only two seniors in her section.
“It’s a hard task but it’s fun, it’s a nice experience. It really teaches you leadership,” she said.
Stone said being in the band gives her a sense of purpose.
“It’s being a part of something. ... You could just go to school, be there, come home every day. Even at the after-school rehearsals it’s hard, it’s hot, no one really wants to be there. But it’s a good experience; it’s nice being a part of something. They call us the pride of Austin High; really feels like that,” she said.
Marching practice in July is always tough, and this year is no exception.
Ashley Ravenscraft with the National Weather Service in Huntsville said by noon on Monday the temperature in Decatur reached 88 degrees with a heat index of 96. The humidity at 8 a.m. was 88% but dropped to 61% by noon.
Ravenscraft said the high temperatures through Friday will be between 90 and 95 degrees. The heat index will be between 94 and 100. She said the high temperatures next week will be in the low 90s with heat indexes in the low 100s.
Austin’s band camp will be 8 a.m. to noon through Wednesday. On weekdays from Thursday to Aug. 4 it will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
This is Wilson’s first band camp in the heat, but he said he will not be deterred.
“If you just stick through it and keep hydrated, sunscreen, I really think I’ll stick with it,” he said.
Stone has a philosophy on how to handle the heat.
“First, I just have a positive attitude. If I’m mad and miserable then the heat’s just going to make that ten times worse. If I’m hydrated, I have a good attitude, I’m knowing my limits, that really helps out with the heat especially during band camp,” she said.
Stone said she and the other band members have to watch out for one another in the heat, an automatic task because they are all there to help each other.
