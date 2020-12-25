After months of preparation and twice-weekly practices, Austin High’s newest esports team, which plays a video game called Rocket League, finished second in the state playoffs.
The school's other team, which plays video game League of Legends, came in fifth in a separate playoff for that game.
Austin High senior and Rocket League team captain Joshua Haavik said making it all the way to the championship was a meaningful accomplishment, especially for a new team.
“For this being our first year playing Rocket League at our school, coming all the way to the championship was a huge accomplishment,” Haavik said. “My team and I were filled with pride, and I was really surprised.”
Austin High esports coach and video game design teacher Beth Bachuss described Rocket League as “car soccer,” while League of Legends is a battle arena game with more than 140 character options. The Alabama High School Athletic Association sanctioned both playoffs.
Bachuss said the Rocket League team placed second out of 31 total teams. The team won its first three playoff games against Florence High, Pinson Valley High and Homewood High on Dec. 12, 14 and 15, respectively, before losing in the Dec. 16 championship game to Bob Jones High, which became the state champion for the second consecutive year.
Michael Davenport, Austin High sophomore and Rocket League player, said he felt confident going into the championship game.
“I knew our only challenge was Bob Jones. I was pretty confident we’d make it to the finals. It felt good to make it to finals though, but when we lost, I wasn’t really disappointed or sad because this is our first year our school has done this for Rocket League and we already are making a team for ourselves,” Davenport said. “I’m proud of my teammates. They played solid.”
Austin High sophomore and Rocket League player Landon Bogue said he enjoyed playing teams from all over the state.
“My favorite part of being on the esports team for Rocket League is getting to play one of my favorite games but competitively with other schools, and getting to show people what you can do,” Bogue said. “It was super fun playing teams from around Alabama and slowly making our way to the top of the brackets.”
--
Fifth-place accomplishment
Austin's League of Legends team was among the eight teams statewide who qualified for the playoffs. The Austin team lost to Florence High in the first round on Dec. 12, placing fifth overall.
Bachuss said coming in fifth is an accomplishment for the League of Legends team.
“Our first year, we made the state playoffs, but there were 32 teams in the state playoffs and we were kind of near the bottom and we got knocked out first round. Last year, we didn’t make the playoffs, so this year to be in the top five and make the playoffs ... they did better than they’ve ever done before.”
Noah Flood, an Austin High senior and League of Legends player, said he was surprised and proud of how far both esports teams made it in the playoffs.
"Our esports team is super new and not as developed as other teams. But at the same time, I know we have some amazing players on both Rocket League and League of Legends who provide great tips and experience to the team,” Flood said. “We always did our best with what we had and tried to win as much as possible, even when the odds were stacked against us, developing a new strategy for each matchup and deciding who would fit into which role the best. That, I’m proud of”
Austin High junior and League of Legends player Angel Magana said his first time making the playoffs was exciting.
“My favorite part about the esports is that I get to be on a team, which I think is really cool, and something about this game is that you need to communicate with your team because it’s a team fighting game. And I have a lot of fun talking to the rest of my teammates during the game, even if we are losing.”
--
Playing from home
Bachuss said PlayVS, the esports platform that Austin High uses, revised its rules due to the pandemic, which made it possible for the school to add a Rocket League team.
“The computers we have at school aren’t strong enough to play Rocket League, so the reason that we were able to build a team this year is because of the pandemic. PlayVS has allowed students to play from home, so students could use their own equipment to play in the matches,” she said.
Bachuss said students use Discord, an app which allows players to communicate with their teammates by voice, so they can simultaneously play from home.
“In fact, none of my kids were even in the same room when they (were) playing this entire year,” Bachuss said.
For students who don’t have the powerful gaming equipment needed to play esports from home, the games are available at the Decatur Public Library.
From August until the playoffs, all 18 of Austin's esports athletes — nine on each team — practiced twice per week, by working on specific skills and playing practice matches. Bachuss said League of Legends players were able to practice strategically because they were able to watch and scout livestreams of other teams practicing, while Rocket League players were unable to do so.
Bachuss said esports are becoming increasingly mainstream, and are particularly popular among young people.
“There’s so much money in esports, there are so many people watching it,” Bachuss said. “You’ll always have your die-hard football fans and basketball fans, but a lot of them are aging out, and a lot of younger people are not following traditional sports, they’re following esports.”
Bachuss said there are many opportunities to earn money through esports, whether through streaming games on Twitch, a live-streaming service commonly used to broadcast video games, or through scholarships to play esports at the college level.
“I have one student that streams on Twitch regularly. I have one student who will probably go on to play at the college level,” Bachuss said. “But, most of my kids are playing for fun and I encourage that. I try to make sure that if we lose, they’re not getting too upset because if they’re getting upset, they’re not having fun.”
Bachuss said she wants to make sure her students are having fun while playing esports, because the team provides an outlet for students who may not have been involved in extracurricular activities until the esports team, which just finished its third season, was started.
“Yes, it’s good to try to win, but the whole reason we started doing this is, I have a lot of kids that weren’t engaged in any kind of extracurricular activities, and they were interested and they wanted to do it,” Bachuss said.
Bachuss said the same skills and lessons that students learn from traditional sports are also taught through esports.
“We work on all the things that traditional sports do, as far as communication and teamwork and sportsmanship,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.