Students at Austin High will be able to hold their homecoming parade through downtown Decatur next week after having to cancel the annual tradition last year as a result of the ongoing pandemic.
“It feels more like a normal homecoming this year,” said Joy Dixon, a teacher at Austin High. This will be Dixon’s 15th year directing homecoming activities at the school and 17th year to teach there.
Dixon said there will not be much difference between this year's parade and those in the past except that students will not be able to build large floats.
“We’re going to do panels like we did last year,” said Dixon. “Two-sided panels, eight feet by eight feet.”
The panels will be placed on trailers carried by pickup trucks.
Gobble-Fite Lumber Co. in Decatur donated the wood last year for the panel floats because students were unable to gather in large groups to have fundraisers to pay for material.
Since there was no parade last year, the floats were held at the stadium during the night of the game.
Fundraisers weren't allowed again this year, but Dixon said they have leftover material from last year that they will use to build the floats. The 3M Decatur film plant donated spray adhesives last year that the students will use again this year.
Dixon said a good float can cost almost $3,000 to build, so they have had to rely on donations.
“In the past, students used to sell T-shirts and do carwashes and all kinds of fundraisers,” she said.
Last week, Dixon said, Austin High students were able to raise $1,000 through admission to the homecoming kickoff event, where the homecoming court was announced.
The parade next Thursday will start at 5:30 p.m. from the Morgan County-Decatur Farmers Market on First Avenue Southeast. The parade will move from there to Grant Street and then turn north on Second Avenue to follow its traditional route to Bank Street.
“We usually line up behind Banks-Caddell Elementary and cross Gordon (Drive on Second Avenue),” said Dixon. “The city does not want us to have to block off Gordon because it’s such a busy street, so we’re going to line up at Grant Street and then we’ll turn left on to Second and then follow our normal parade route.”
Former band director John Cooper will be the grand marshal for the 2021 homecoming parade. Cooper retired in 2020 after directing bands for 22 years at Austin High School.
“This is the first time I’ll actually get to ride in the parade,” said Cooper. “Normally, I walk with the band and have done that 22 times but I’ll get to ride in it this time.”
The pep rally will follow the parade at 6:15 p.m. at Daikin Amphitheatre on Canal Street Northeast.
There are several other events leading up to Austin High's homecoming game next Friday against Grissom. The traditional powder-puff game will be held at the school on Wednesday. The eighth and ninth grade team will play at the junior high at 9:30 a.m. and 10th through 12th grades will play at noon.
Dress up days for the week will feature tacky day on Monday, tie-die on Tuesday, beach day on Wednesday, jersey day next Thursday and school spirit day on game day.
